Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees are about to embark on their last homestand of the year, welcoming the Blue Jays and Diamondbacks into town to potentially play spoiler to both teams. Technically, they’re in the hunt themselves for at least a few more days, but so much has to go nearly perfect for them at this point that even the small hope they started building after the Astros sweep has dwindled out. It was fun while it lasted, but 2023 is winding to a close.

That means there’s also only a couple starts left to make a lasting impression for a whole host of players on the team. Michael King has made himself a spot in the rotation, and Oswald(o)’s Cabrera and Peraza are trending up in recent days. Could King make the jump to a full-time starter for the 2024 team, and could Cabrera or Peraza win back starting gigs? How will Gerrit Cole’s final starts impact his Cy Young campaign? How much should we buy into all of the interest that the team is putting in Japanese pitching this offseason? If you’ve got questions like these, or anything else on your mind, submit it for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

