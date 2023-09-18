Yankees prospects: Renegades’ offense stifled in Game 1 of championship

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-6 (11) vs. Buffalo Bisons

C Carlos Narvaez 0-4, 2 BB

RF Franchy Cordero 1-4, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB

3B Andres Chaparro 0-5, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K, fielding error — walk-off sac fly

1B Josh Breaux 2-5, 1 R

DH Jake Lamb 1-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K

SS Jesus Bastidas 3-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K — game-tying double in the 11th

LF Aaron Palensky 1-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB — game-tying three-run bomb in the ninth

2B Wilmer Difo 0-5, 1 K

CF Nelson Medina 0-4, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 CS



Frankie Montas 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K — first appearance since injuring his shoulder in the preseason

Will Warren 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 10 K — hell of a piggyback start

Michael Gomez 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K

Matt Bowman 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K

Zach Greene 1 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR

Aaron McGarity 1.1 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Clay Aguilar 1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (win)

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 7-1 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats

SS Trey Sweeney 2-5, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 K

DH Ben Rice 2-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB — no hangover performance here after clinching

CF Spencer Jones 3-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

C Agustin Ramirez 1-5, 1 2B, 1 K, throwing error

1B T.J. Rumfield 1-4, 1 2B, 2 K

1B Mickey Gasper 0-1, 1 K

2B Caleb Durbin 2-5, 1 R

RF Elijah Dunham 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, 1 AB

3B Max Burt 0-4, 1 K

LF Jeisson Rosario 1-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K



Matt Sauer 6.1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 9 K, 1 HR (win)

Jack Neely 0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K

Ryan Anderson 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Harrison Cohen 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 0-2 vs. Akron Drive (South Atlantic League Finals, best-of-three. Akron leads, 1-0)

3B Benjamin Cowles 0-3, 1 K, HBP — only batter to make it into scoring position

2B Jared Serna 1-4

DH Christopher Familia 1-4, 1 K

LF Jesus Rodriguez 0-4

1B Spencer Henson 0-3, 3 K

C Rafael Flores 0-2, 1 BB

RF Anthony Hall 0-3, 1 K

SS Alexander Vargas 0-3, 2 K

CF Cole Gabrielson 0-1, 2 BB, 1 K



Jackson Fristoe 4 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 5 K

Baron Stuart 1.1 IP, 2 R, 0 H, 3 BB, 3 K (loss)

Sebastian Keane 0.2 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Osiel Rodriguez 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Luis Arejula 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over

Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over