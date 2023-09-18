Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/18/23

The Yankees couldn’t quite complete the sweep on Sunday, instead settling for two-of-three against the Pirates. That’s an acceptable result in any other month of the year, but at this time it just draws them one day closer to getting eliminated. Now, however, they get one of their last official off-days of the season before a matchup with the Blue Jays, who they could at the very least play spoiler to.

Sam has you covered on an early preview for that upcoming series, and Jake has the latest rivalry roundup featuring the Jays completing a sweep of Boston and the O’s downing the Rays again. Jake’s also got the latest 1998 Diary, and then later on I’ll be around for the mailbag prompt of the week. It’s a lowkey day day on the site to match the off-day, so take it nice and easy.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Questions/Prompts:

1. How does Oswaldo Cabrera fit into the 2024 picture?

2. Are the Rangers about to complete a total collapse?