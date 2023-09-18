Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/18/23

New York Post | Greg Joyce: After a sparkling debut in 2022, this season has been more of a challenge for utility man Oswaldo Cabrera. He’s had a strong series against the Pirates, and indeed a strong week, and it’s all coming off a timing adjustment allowing him to catch up to fastballs. In the last month or so, Cabrera’s added more than 150 points of batting average against heaters, making him competitive against MLB pitching again.

NJ.com | Bob Klapisch: Brian Cashman famously attended Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s no-hitter in Japan, springing rumors the Yankees were going to make a push for the righthander when he begins entertaining MLB bids this winter. The club has a lot of holes to fill, while also potentially focusing on lowering the escalating CBT penalties, making the possible number of moves that can be made rather restrictive. Still, they could do a whole lot worse than landing a arm as talented as Yamamoto’s.

Sports Illustrated | Matthew Postins: Isiah Kiner-Falefa will be a free agent at the end of the year, and there’s a real chance the Yankees will lose one of their premium utility men. While the org has signaled they prefer to give the extra playing time to their young crop of infielders, the Marlins will be looking to raise the floor of their own infield rotation, and IKF may be the perfect fit.