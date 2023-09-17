New York Yankees @ Pittsburgh Pirates: Carlos Rodón vs. Colin Selby

I have returned from the faraway lands of Downtown Canada, and am ready to watch the Yankees again.

It’s been a problematic season for lefty Carlos Rodón, who has battled both injury and inconsistent mechanics, adding up to just 51.1 innings pitched and a sparkling 6.14 ERA entering play today. That 3-5 record is banked, you can’t get those 11 starts back, but you can end the season on a higher note than you started.

Rodón has been trying to do that over his last three outings, although a truly dreadful start against Detroit inflates those numbers. The two-time All-Star is coming off a strong performance against Boston, going five innings and allowing just one run at Fenway Park last week.

Right-hander Colin Selby goes for the Pirates, in a matchup with the potential to see offensive fireworks. Selby sports an ERA of 8.20 in 16 appearances this year, a quarter of those coming as an opener which will also happen today. He’s a sinker-slider combo guy without a particularly high ground ball rate, and while his strikeout numbers are gaudy, he can be hit, and hit hard.

Everson Pereira is still battling a minor leg injury from slipping on the stairs at Fenway Park, so he’s out of the lineup for the fourth consecutive game. Youth movement enthusiasts will be pleased to known that the last five hitters in the Yankees’ order are all 25 or younger, though, so that effort continues.

How to watch:

Location: PNC Park — Pittsburgh, PA

First pitch: 1:35 pm ET

TV Broadcast: YES — NYY, AT&T SportsNet — PIT, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280/WEEI 93.7

Online Stream: MLB.tv

