Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Mo Thinking About Rome

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! As The Great Delusion, the belief that this team can somehow slip into the playoffs, continues to slip away like a bar of soap slips from your hands in the shower, we turn to our ever-busy corps of Yankee alumni for the social media roundup. Let’s get started!

Rivera Family Birthday in Rome

This past week, a question has been circulating around the Internet, “Have you asked the men in your life how often they think about the Roman Empire?” Apparently, the answer is a lot, which makes me wonder why Classics teachers are getting laid off throughout the country, but that’s a question for a different blog.

Why am I mentioning this meme? Well, Mariano Rivera celebrated his wife’s birthday this week, and where they did celebrate? That’s right — Rome! The particular picture Mo posted was from the Flavian Amphitheatre, more commonly known as the Roman Colosseum, built in the first century CE.

Spending Time with the Sons

CC Sabathia and his son spent some time out in Oakland at an Athletics/Padres game. The Yankee great got a chance to hang with one of his idols, Rickey Henderson, and to spend some time with the players who grew up watching him; his son got to meet his own idol, Manny Machado.

YES Network announcer Michael Kay brought his son to work last Sunday, when the Yankees got no-hit by the Brewers for ten innings before coming back to win in the 13th. He looks like a future reporter already.

Also, as an added bonus, this is a son who is not with his father, but Carlos Rodón’s wife Ashley posted a pretty funny video their son, Bo, mixing up his father for Austin Wells. The mustache has to make it pretty close for a two-year-old!

Causing some serious confusion over here https://t.co/hjRSjG2a36 pic.twitter.com/IkBggf8HnH — Ashley Rodón (@AshleyRodon) September 16, 2023

Trevi’s Homecoming

Injured Yankees catcher Jose Trevino announced an event in his hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas. Called “Trevi’s Homecoming,” this early-December event will travel baseball and softball.

Honoring Roberto Clemente

On Friday, Bernie Williams joined baseball’s celebration of Roberto Clemente by sharing the legend’s No. 21 on his Instagram with a brief message.

Hey, wanna buy a yacht?

Here on Pinstripe Alley, we often joke that Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees have made personnel decisions designed to cut the budget so Hal can buy a yacht. Well, this week, Yankees catcher Jorge Posada announced a yacht for sale on his Instagram. According to the comments, it’s priced at $1.7 — I’m assuming $1.7 million, but Posada doesn’t exactly make it clear, so maybe it’s being sold for less than the price of a bottle of soda at CVS.