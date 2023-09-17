Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/17/23

The Yankees put forth another solid effort on Saturday night in Pittsburgh, and suddenly, they’ve won five of their last six series. They are still unquestionably doomed, but it’s at least nice to see them winning series again when they went for so long in the summer with only a sweep of the Royals to their name. So hurrah.

Today on the site, Madison will have the Rivalry Roundup, and Marcus will preview upcoming playoff series for the Double-A Somerset Patriots and High-A Hudson Valley Renegades. Later in the morning, Kevin will check in with the 1998 Yankees and John will look back at the week that was on Yankees social media.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates

Time: 1:35 p.m. EDT

TV: YES Network, ATT SportsNet-PIT

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: PNC Park

Questions/Prompts:

1. Is there any chance you will remember Luke Weaver on the end-of-year Sporcle quiz?

2. Predict Carlos Rodón’s pitching line today. (There’s a reason we keep asking — he’s so unpredictable.)