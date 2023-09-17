Yankees prospects: Somerset is Eastern League’s best in the second half

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 2-3 (10) vs. Buffalo Bison
SS Wilmer Difo 1-4, 2B, BB, K, picked off — sixth-inning hit broke up no-no
DH Carlos Narvaez 0-4, BB, 2 K — struck out to end the game
RF Franchy Cordero 0-3, BB
1B Andrés Chaparro 1-4, RBI
2B Jamie Westbrook 0-4, K
3B Jake Lamb 0-2, 2 BB, K
C Josh Breaux 1-3, HR, RBI, GIDP, HBP, passed ball
LF Aaron Palensky 1-2, BB, K, SB, CS, HBP, outfield assist — first hit at Triple-A
CF Nelson Medina 0-4, 3 K
Edgar Barclay 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 6 K, 2 HR
Josh Maciejewski 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, WP
Matt Krook 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Ron Marinaccio 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Jesús Liranzo 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 3 K (loss) — walked in a run in the 10th
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 8-3 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats — secured the Eastern League’s best second-half record as playoffs begin Tuesday
SS Trey Sweeney 2-3, 2 BB, 2 SB — up to 20 steals on the year
C Ben Rice 1-4, 2B, BB
CF Spencer Jones 2-5, 2B, RBI, 3 K, SB, CS, outfield assist — five multi-hit games in his last nine
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-4, 2 RBI, SF
DH Caleb Durbin 1-5, RBI
RF Elijah Dunham 1-4, HR, BB, RBI
2B Anthony Seigler 2-4, HR, RBI
LF Grant Richardson 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K — go-ahead two-run shot
3B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4
Yoendrys Gómez 4.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 7 K — a little effectively wild
Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, HR, 2 HBP (win)
Anderson Munoz 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Bailey Dees 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Offday; will begin the best-of-three South Atlantic League Finals at home today vs. Greenville Drive
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over
Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over
Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over
