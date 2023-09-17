Yankees prospects: Somerset is Eastern League’s best in the second half

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 2-3 (10) vs. Buffalo Bison

SS Wilmer Difo 1-4, 2B, BB, K, picked off — sixth-inning hit broke up no-no

DH Carlos Narvaez 0-4, BB, 2 K — struck out to end the game

RF Franchy Cordero 0-3, BB

1B Andrés Chaparro 1-4, RBI

2B Jamie Westbrook 0-4, K

3B Jake Lamb 0-2, 2 BB, K

C Josh Breaux 1-3, HR, RBI, GIDP, HBP, passed ball

LF Aaron Palensky 1-2, BB, K, SB, CS, HBP, outfield assist — first hit at Triple-A

CF Nelson Medina 0-4, 3 K

Edgar Barclay 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 6 K, 2 HR

Josh Maciejewski 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, WP

Matt Krook 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Ron Marinaccio 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Jesús Liranzo 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 3 K (loss) — walked in a run in the 10th

Breaux Bomb!



Josh Breaux knots up the game at two apiece with a solo shot. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/Y4Ug16FYng — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 16, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 8-3 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats — secured the Eastern League’s best second-half record as playoffs begin Tuesday

SS Trey Sweeney 2-3, 2 BB, 2 SB — up to 20 steals on the year

C Ben Rice 1-4, 2B, BB

CF Spencer Jones 2-5, 2B, RBI, 3 K, SB, CS, outfield assist — five multi-hit games in his last nine

1B T.J. Rumfield 1-4, 2 RBI, SF

DH Caleb Durbin 1-5, RBI

RF Elijah Dunham 1-4, HR, BB, RBI

2B Anthony Seigler 2-4, HR, RBI

LF Grant Richardson 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K — go-ahead two-run shot

3B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4

Yoendrys Gómez 4.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 7 K — a little effectively wild

Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, HR, 2 HBP (win)

Anderson Munoz 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Bailey Dees 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Yoendrys Gomez twirls a GEM in his final regular season start of 2023 ️



4️⃣.1️⃣ IP | 1️⃣ R | 1️⃣ H | 7️⃣ K pic.twitter.com/Eqzrf2nLPY — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 17, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Offday; will begin the best-of-three South Atlantic League Finals at home today vs. Greenville Drive

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over

Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over