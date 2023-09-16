Yankees place Anthony Misiewicz on concussion IL, reinstate Ian Hamilton

The Yankees announced this afternoon that they’ve placed right-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz on the 7-day concussion injured list. Misiewicz suffered a scary injury in last night’s game against the Pirates, taking a hard line drive to the head. The team said that after the game, Misiewicz was “alert and oriented” at Allegheny General Hospital.

Ian Hamilton will take Misewicz’s place on the active roster. Hamilton has dealt with groin problems throughout this year, hitting the IL back in May and missing about six weeks. The right-hander returned in late June, and aggravated his groin again late in August.

It seems as though this edition of Hamilton’s groin ailment was less serious, as he’ll have missed just over two weeks. The 28-year-old has been something of a revelation in the Yankees’ bullpen, running a 2.24 ERA over 52.1 innings. His most recent outing before hitting the IL, against Detroit on August 30, was one of his best, as he earned his second save of the year by shutting out the Tigers over three hitless innings.