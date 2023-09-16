Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/16/23

MLB.com | Jake Crouse: During the Yankees’ 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates last night, a scary situation presented itself. Relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was drilled on the left side of the head with a line drive off the bat of Ji Hwan Bae in the sixth inning, one that saw the ball careen all the way into right field. The left-hander was carted off the field and rushed to the emergency room, his head bleeding. Fortunately, the Yankees reported last night that he was “alert and oriented.” Hopefully, it looked worse than it was.

Update on Anthony Misiewicz: Anthony is alert and oriented. He was assessed by Pittsburgh team doctors and was transported to Allegheny General Hospital where he will undergo further testing. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 16, 2023

Sports Illustrated | Patrick McAvoy: Looking ahead to 2024, the Yankees are going to need a lot of work done. While the lineup gets the bulk of the attention — the team needed to add at least one bat even before Jasson Domínguez required Tommy John surgery — the rotation also needs reinforcements: Luis Severino is a free agent, and both Carlos Rodón and Nestor Cortes dealt with major injuries this season. While Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Japanese ace expected to be available this winter, has already been linked to the Bombers, another possible rotation arm could be Michael King.

NJ.com | Max Goodman: Speaking of the 2024 rotation, another pitcher with a chance of making an impact is prospect Drew Thorpe. While this year’s breakout star on the farm system saw his season end with an injury this week, the team isn’t apparently concerned, as the injury is to his non-throwing hand. After a season filled with disaster injury-wise, this is a bit of fresh air.

Sports Illustrated | Scott Neville: According to Chris Henrique of Beyond the Monster, the Yankees and Red Sox were apparently discussing a fairly major trade at the deadline that fell through. The potential deal would’ve seen the Yankees send starter Clarke Schmidt to Boston in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo. I won’t speak for anyone but myself, but I’m happy to see that this deal never came to fruition; not only would the rotation be in complete shambles without Schmidt, Verdugo is an overrated player who has been surrounded by controversy.