Yankees prospects: Fitts, Spence, Selvidge all shove

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 4-2 vs. Buffalo Bison

RF Franchy Cordero 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB, K

3B Jamie Westbrook 0-4, 3 K

C Carlos Narvaez 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K

DH Andrés Chaparro 0-4, 2 K

1B Jake Lamb 2-4, 2B, HR, RBI

SS Jesús Bastidas 0-2, BB

LF Aaron Palensky 0-3, 3 K

CF Nelson Medina 0-4, 2 K

2B Wilmer Difo 0-1, 2 BB, K, 2 SB, fielding error

Mitch Spence 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 6 K, 1 HR

Zac Houston 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (win)

Aaron McGarity 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (save)

LAMB LAUNCHES IT



Jake Lamb sends it 408 ft., 105.3 mph off the bat for his 10th long ball of the season! #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/cQpu3uhkg7 — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 16, 2023

Mitch Spence notches his twelfth quality start of the season.



6.0 IP // 4 H // 2 R // 2 ER // 3 BB // 6 K // 1 HR // 100 Pitches#EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/btYPH0nZ8i — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 16, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 3-2 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats

SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, BB, 2 K

1B Ben Rice 0-3, K, CS

C Agustin Ramirez 0-3, BB, 2 K

CF Spencer Jones 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, K, SB

DH Mickey Gasper 0-3, BB, K, SB

LF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, BB

3B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, RBI, 2 K

RF Grant Richardson 0-4, 3 K

2B Max Burt 1-3, BB, K, 3 SB

Richard Fitts 6.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 11 K (win) — led the Eastern League in strikeouts this year

Tanner Myatt 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HR (save)

FITTS MAGIC @Yankees No. 12 prospect Richard Fitts sets a career-high 11 Ks in his final regular season start.



6.2 IP | 4 H | 1 R | 1 BB | 11 K pic.twitter.com/MI1TVSolag — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 16, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 3-2 vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws — pull out a close one to head to the South Atlantic League Championship

3B Benjamin Cowles 2-3, 3B, RBI, BB

2B Jared Serna 0-3, BB, CS

LF Jesus Rodriguez 0-3, BB

DH Christopher Familia 0-4, K

1B Spencer Henson 0-4, 3 K

C Rafael Flores 2-3, 2 2B, K

RF Anthony Hall 1-3, 2 K

SS Alexander Vargas 0-2, RBI, SF

CF Cole Gabrielson 0-1, 2 K

Brock Selvidge 6.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 7 K — 2.70 ERA on the year, really nice day for Yankees pitching overall on the night (win)

Cole Ayers 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K (hold)

Geoffrey Gilbert 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save)

WE ARE HEADED TO THE SAL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES!



The final out is tonight's @Honda Play of the Game! pic.twitter.com/GtO6mL7xqT — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) September 16, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over

Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over