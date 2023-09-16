Yankees prospects: Fitts, Spence, Selvidge all shove

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 4-2 vs. Buffalo Bison
RF Franchy Cordero 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB, K
3B Jamie Westbrook 0-4, 3 K
C Carlos Narvaez 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K
DH Andrés Chaparro 0-4, 2 K
1B Jake Lamb 2-4, 2B, HR, RBI
SS Jesús Bastidas 0-2, BB
LF Aaron Palensky 0-3, 3 K
CF Nelson Medina 0-4, 2 K
2B Wilmer Difo 0-1, 2 BB, K, 2 SB, fielding error
Mitch Spence 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 6 K, 1 HR
Zac Houston 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (win)
Aaron McGarity 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (save)
LAMB LAUNCHES IT— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 16, 2023
Jake Lamb sends it 408 ft., 105.3 mph off the bat for his 10th long ball of the season! #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/cQpu3uhkg7
Mitch Spence notches his twelfth quality start of the season.— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 16, 2023
6.0 IP // 4 H // 2 R // 2 ER // 3 BB // 6 K // 1 HR // 100 Pitches#EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/btYPH0nZ8i
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 3-2 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats
SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, BB, 2 K
1B Ben Rice 0-3, K, CS
C Agustin Ramirez 0-3, BB, 2 K
CF Spencer Jones 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, K, SB
DH Mickey Gasper 0-3, BB, K, SB
LF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, BB
3B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, RBI, 2 K
RF Grant Richardson 0-4, 3 K
2B Max Burt 1-3, BB, K, 3 SB
Richard Fitts 6.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 11 K (win) — led the Eastern League in strikeouts this year
Tanner Myatt 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HR (save)
FITTS MAGIC @Yankees No. 12 prospect Richard Fitts sets a career-high 11 Ks in his final regular season start.— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 16, 2023
6.2 IP | 4 H | 1 R | 1 BB | 11 K pic.twitter.com/MI1TVSolag
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 3-2 vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws — pull out a close one to head to the South Atlantic League Championship
3B Benjamin Cowles 2-3, 3B, RBI, BB
2B Jared Serna 0-3, BB, CS
LF Jesus Rodriguez 0-3, BB
DH Christopher Familia 0-4, K
1B Spencer Henson 0-4, 3 K
C Rafael Flores 2-3, 2 2B, K
RF Anthony Hall 1-3, 2 K
SS Alexander Vargas 0-2, RBI, SF
CF Cole Gabrielson 0-1, 2 K
Brock Selvidge 6.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 7 K — 2.70 ERA on the year, really nice day for Yankees pitching overall on the night (win)
Cole Ayers 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K (hold)
Geoffrey Gilbert 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save)
WE ARE HEADED TO THE SAL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) September 16, 2023
The final out is tonight's @Honda Play of the Game! pic.twitter.com/GtO6mL7xqT
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over
Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over
Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over
Loading comments...