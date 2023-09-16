Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/16/23

The Yankees are on a roll again, winners of four in a row, and 13 of their last 18. Last night’s win didn’t come without a scare, with Anthony Misiewicz suffering a terrifying line drive to the face. Thankfully, the latest word on the right-hander is that he’s alert in the hospital. We’ll have any more updates ahead of tonight’s game in Pittsburgh.

This morning, Andrew had you covered on Friday night’s AL action and Noah compared the Yankees’ downfall to that of... Oedipus Rex! Later, Sam will recap one of the worst losses of the 1998 Yankees season, and Estevão will analyze the latest results from SB Nation’s Fan Reacts polls.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates

Time: 6:35 p.m. EDT

TV: YES Network, ATT SportsNet-PIT

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: PNC Park

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who win will the AL East?

2. The Yankees stand at 6.5 games back with 14 games to go. How many games back with ten games to go would they need to be for you to think they have a real chance?