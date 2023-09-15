Yankees prospects: Clayton Beeter misses all of the bats

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 1-7 vs. Buffalo Bisons
RF Franchy Cordero 1-3, 2 BB, 1 K
DH Carlos Narvaez 0-5, 1 K
3B Andres Chaparro 0-1, 2 BB
2B Jamie Westbrook 1-4, 1 K
1B Jake Lamb 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K
LF Michael Hermosillo 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K
C Josh Breaux 0-2, 1 BB
SS Jesus Bastidas 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
CF Nelson Medina 0-4
Clayton Beeter 5 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 13 K — easily his best start since promoting to Scranton, and maybe his best of the year
Clay Aguilar 2.1 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR (loss)
Michael Gomez 1.2 IP, 4 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 HR
Beeter's Best— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 15, 2023
RHP Clayton Beeter sets a new career-high with 13 strikeouts through only five innings of work. 15 outs, with 13 of them for strikeouts
5.0 IP // 4 H // 0 R // 2 BB // 13 K // 100 pitches #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/dO9ELJ8V2z
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-2 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats
CF Elijah Dunham 0-5, 3 K
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-5, 1 R, 3 K
C Agustin Ramirez 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R
DH Spencer Jones 0-3, 2 R, 1 BB
2B Caleb Durbin 1-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K
PH-2B Anthony Seigler 0-0, 1 R, 1 BB
LF Grant Richardson 2-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R — picking a great time for his best hitting streak
RF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, 2 K
3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 SB
SS Max Burt 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K
Zach Messinger 4.1 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HR
Ryan Anderson 2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K (win)
Harrison Cohen 2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (save)
Zach Messinger was dealing in his Double-A debut.— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 15, 2023
The @Yankees No. 18 prospect struck out 7 in 4.1 IP. pic.twitter.com/iJHHUS1YDu
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 6-2 vs. Jersey Shore Blue Claws (High-A Division Series, Best of Three) (Series tied, 1-1)
3B Benjamin Cowles 0-4, 1 BB, dropped ball
2B Jared Serna 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB
DH Christopher Familia 1-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 K
LF Jesus Rodriguez 2-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
LF Kyle Battle 0-0
1B-C Rafael Flores 1-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K
RF Anthony Hall 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 K
C Antonio Gomez 0-0
1B Spencer Henson 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 K — ‘Gades all-time homer king doin it again
CF Cole Gabrielson 2-4, 1 2B, 1 K
Cam Schlittler 5 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K (win) — clutch start after just 5.2 innings at this level
Osiel Rodriguez 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 K (hold)
Matt Keating 2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 K
SEE YA!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) September 14, 2023
Spencer Henson with a MASSIVE HR to extend our lead! @realspencerh14 pic.twitter.com/1X5L6Rw2pb
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over
Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over
Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over
