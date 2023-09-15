Yankees prospects: Clayton Beeter misses all of the bats

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 1-7 vs. Buffalo Bisons

RF Franchy Cordero 1-3, 2 BB, 1 K

DH Carlos Narvaez 0-5, 1 K

3B Andres Chaparro 0-1, 2 BB

2B Jamie Westbrook 1-4, 1 K

1B Jake Lamb 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K

LF Michael Hermosillo 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K

C Josh Breaux 0-2, 1 BB

SS Jesus Bastidas 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB

CF Nelson Medina 0-4



Clayton Beeter 5 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 13 K — easily his best start since promoting to Scranton, and maybe his best of the year

Clay Aguilar 2.1 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR (loss)

Michael Gomez 1.2 IP, 4 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 HR

Beeter's Best



RHP Clayton Beeter sets a new career-high with 13 strikeouts through only five innings of work. 15 outs, with 13 of them for strikeouts



5.0 IP // 4 H // 0 R // 2 BB // 13 K // 100 pitches #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/dO9ELJ8V2z — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 15, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-2 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats

CF Elijah Dunham 0-5, 3 K

1B T.J. Rumfield 1-5, 1 R, 3 K

C Agustin Ramirez 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R

DH Spencer Jones 0-3, 2 R, 1 BB

2B Caleb Durbin 1-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K

PH-2B Anthony Seigler 0-0, 1 R, 1 BB

LF Grant Richardson 2-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R — picking a great time for his best hitting streak

RF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, 2 K

3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 SB

SS Max Burt 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K



Zach Messinger 4.1 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HR

Ryan Anderson 2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K (win)

Harrison Cohen 2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (save)

Zach Messinger was dealing in his Double-A debut.

The @Yankees No. 18 prospect struck out 7 in 4.1 IP. pic.twitter.com/iJHHUS1YDu — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 15, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 6-2 vs. Jersey Shore Blue Claws (High-A Division Series, Best of Three) (Series tied, 1-1)

3B Benjamin Cowles 0-4, 1 BB, dropped ball

2B Jared Serna 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB

DH Christopher Familia 1-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 K

LF Jesus Rodriguez 2-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB

LF Kyle Battle 0-0

1B-C Rafael Flores 1-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K

RF Anthony Hall 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 K

C Antonio Gomez 0-0

1B Spencer Henson 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 K — ‘Gades all-time homer king doin it again

CF Cole Gabrielson 2-4, 1 2B, 1 K



Cam Schlittler 5 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K (win) — clutch start after just 5.2 innings at this level

Osiel Rodriguez 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 K (hold)

Matt Keating 2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 K

SEE YA!



Spencer Henson with a MASSIVE HR to extend our lead! @realspencerh14 pic.twitter.com/1X5L6Rw2pb — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) September 14, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over

Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over