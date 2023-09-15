Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/15/23

After their second doubleheader in as many days that actually featured baseball, the Yankees are heading out of Fenway with a three-of-four series win. That type of decisive win in mid-September would normally be a massive dopamine spike for the playoff chase, but well, the Yankees are far out of it and they’ve only dragged the Sox down with them. Sorry Boston ... okay, not really.

Instead the team is marching along as the final weeks of the year fade, and a trip to Pittsburgh is next on the docket. Before the series gets underway Jeff has a look at the AL field and what they did last night (look away Jays supporters), Matt has the series preview with pitching matchups, and Peter checks in with the latest 1998 diary. Also, Casey opines on the frustrating pain of all the major, sudden sports injuries that New York sports has felt in the past calendar year and Andrés offers some praise for Gerrit Cole’s ever-present dependability for this team in spite of everything else that has gone awry. Also, I’ll be back to answer the mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates

Time: 6:35 p.m. EDT

TV: YES Network, ATT SportsNet-PIT

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: PNC Park

Questions/Prompts:

1. How will Gerrit Cole’s homecoming in Pittsburgh go?

2. What’s your general opinion of Oswald Peraza heading into next year?