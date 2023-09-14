Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/14/23

Baseball America | Josh Norris: BA ranked their top prospects from this season in the Rookie ball level Florida Complex League, and there are five Yankees on the list. Chief among them is shortstop Roderick Arias, who was picked as the second-best player in the FCL. The 18-year old was one of the top international signings in 2022, and he impressed this year, showing potential both at the plate and in the field.

ESPN | Mike Fish: Back in 2013, then-Yankee Alex Rodriguez was caught up in the Biogenesis scandal, when he was accused of obtaining performance-enhancing drugs from an anti-aging clinic. The incident eventually led to him being suspended for the entire 2014 season. Years after the fact, we now have some more information about it, and specifically about him lying to the Yankees about his involvement and how A-Rod was summoned for — and named names in — an interview with the DEA. This is just one part of an extended feature from Fish about the Biogenesis scandal.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: The nightcap of Tuesday night’s doubleheader against the Red Sox saw a Yankee debut for reliever Zach McAllister. Not only was it McAllister’s first big league appearance since 2018, it was the first for the team that had drafted him all the way back in 2006. The pitcher had been a Yankees prospect until he was traded to Cleveland in 2010 as part of a deal for outfielder Austin Kearns.

NJ.com | Max Goodman: Between the call-up of Austin Wells, the eventual return from injury of Jose Trevino, and the existence of Ben Rortvedt, the catching room is crowded for Kyle Higashioka. While he’s under contract for at least another season, the longest-tenured current Yankees’ future with the team isn’t assured.