Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/14/23

I don’t remember the last time that the Yankees dealt with such bad weather in a series that it caused two doubleheaders in just a few days, but such is the nature of September baseball. There’s only so much time to reschedule! So let’s play two and hopefully win two again, huh?

Today on the site, Matt will run through the Rivalry Roundup and Esteban will take an insightful look back at the at-bat where Giancarlo Stanton hit his crucial game-tying homer on Sunday. Later on, John will remember El Duque snapping a mini-skid against Boston 25 years ago today, and Malachi will review Jhony Brito’s excellence in relief as part of his Sequence of the Week.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Time: 1:35p.m. EDT [Game 1]

7:15 p.m. EDT [Game 2]

TV: Amazon Prime Video, NESN, MLB Network (out-of-network only) [Game 1]

Fox [Game 2]

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Fenway Park

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you miss the days of scheduled doubleheaders? Or is one game in one day enough for you?

2. Should the Red Sox retire Mookie Betts’ number one day?