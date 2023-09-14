Yankees prospects: Bastidas homers, makes first pitching appearance

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 1-9 vs. Buffalo Bison — an eight(!)-run seventh doomed Scranton; at least the bat dog Rookie had a good day

3B Jake Lamb 1-3, BB, fielding error

C Carlos Narvaez 2-4, 2 K, fielding error

1B Andrés Chaparro 0-3, BB

RF Franchy Cordero 0-4, 3 K

DH-2B Jamie Westbrook 0-3, BB, K

LF Michael Hermosillo 1-3, BB, K, SB, CS

SS-P Jesús Bastidas 1-4, HR, RBI, R, 2 K

2B-SS Wilmer Difo 0-3, 2 K

CF Nelson Medina 0-2, BB, K

Zach Greene 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Jesús Liranzo 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Matt Krook 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Josh Maciejewski 1.1 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 2 BB, 1 K (loss) — raised Triple-A ERA nearly three runs to 4.50

Ron Marinaccio 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K — still going through it in Scranton

Jesús Bastidas 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K — made first professional pitching appearance on same day he homered

Bastidas BANG!



Jesús Bastidas sends his 10th long ball of the season 379 ft. and 104.5 mph off the bat. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/2LUMTbBYbg — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 13, 2023

It's a three-up, three-down, four-pitch ninth inning for Jesús Bastidas.



The velos: 58.8 mph, 54.7 mph, 55.2 mph, 53.6 mph



Not quite the flamethower that Wilmer Difo is. Gives teams a different look. — Conor Foley (@RailRidersTT) September 14, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-5 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats

SS Trey Sweeney 3-5, 2B, SB — notched seventh three-hit game this year

C Ben Rice 0-4, BB, R, 3 K

LF Elijah Dunham 1-5, 3 K

CF Spencer Jones 1-5, K, SB — 41-for-52 in stolen bases between the two levels

1B T.J. Rumfield 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K

RF Jeisson Rosario 1-3, RBI, BB, K

2B Mickey Gasper 0-4, K

DH Grant Richardson 2-3, BB, K, SB — continued torrid start to Double-A career

3B Max Burt 0-4, K

Blane Abeyta 4.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 0 BB, 4 K, 2 HR (loss)

Bailey Dees 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 HR

Anderson Munoz 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Trey for Trey!@Yankees No. 9 prospect Trey Sweeney had 3 hits tonight for his 22nd multi-hit game of the season. pic.twitter.com/TnOGD2G9xL — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 14, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Playoff series offday; will need a win today to force a winner-take-all Game 3 tomorrow against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over

Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over