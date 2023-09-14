Yankees prospects: Bastidas homers, makes first pitching appearance

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 1-9 vs. Buffalo Bison — an eight(!)-run seventh doomed Scranton; at least the bat dog Rookie had a good day
3B Jake Lamb 1-3, BB, fielding error
C Carlos Narvaez 2-4, 2 K, fielding error
1B Andrés Chaparro 0-3, BB
RF Franchy Cordero 0-4, 3 K
DH-2B Jamie Westbrook 0-3, BB, K
LF Michael Hermosillo 1-3, BB, K, SB, CS
SS-P Jesús Bastidas 1-4, HR, RBI, R, 2 K
2B-SS Wilmer Difo 0-3, 2 K
CF Nelson Medina 0-2, BB, K
Zach Greene 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Jesús Liranzo 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Matt Krook 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K
Josh Maciejewski 1.1 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 2 BB, 1 K (loss) — raised Triple-A ERA nearly three runs to 4.50
Ron Marinaccio 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K — still going through it in Scranton
Jesús Bastidas 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K — made first professional pitching appearance on same day he homered
Bastidas BANG!— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 13, 2023
Jesús Bastidas sends his 10th long ball of the season 379 ft. and 104.5 mph off the bat. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/2LUMTbBYbg
It's a three-up, three-down, four-pitch ninth inning for Jesús Bastidas.— Conor Foley (@RailRidersTT) September 14, 2023
The velos: 58.8 mph, 54.7 mph, 55.2 mph, 53.6 mph
Not quite the flamethower that Wilmer Difo is. Gives teams a different look.
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-5 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats
SS Trey Sweeney 3-5, 2B, SB — notched seventh three-hit game this year
C Ben Rice 0-4, BB, R, 3 K
LF Elijah Dunham 1-5, 3 K
CF Spencer Jones 1-5, K, SB — 41-for-52 in stolen bases between the two levels
1B T.J. Rumfield 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K
RF Jeisson Rosario 1-3, RBI, BB, K
2B Mickey Gasper 0-4, K
DH Grant Richardson 2-3, BB, K, SB — continued torrid start to Double-A career
3B Max Burt 0-4, K
Blane Abeyta 4.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 0 BB, 4 K, 2 HR (loss)
Bailey Dees 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 HR
Anderson Munoz 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Trey for Trey!@Yankees No. 9 prospect Trey Sweeney had 3 hits tonight for his 22nd multi-hit game of the season. pic.twitter.com/TnOGD2G9xL— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 14, 2023
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Playoff series offday; will need a win today to force a winner-take-all Game 3 tomorrow against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over
Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over
Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over
