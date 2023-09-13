Yankees rained out again on Wednesday; doubleheader set for Thursday

For the second time in three days, storms in Boston have curtailed hopes of a Yankees/Red Sox showdown at Fenway Park. After waiting around for nearly two hours after the scheduled time for first pitch, word came down from above (read: the Red Sox social media team) that there would be no baseball on Wednesday night. There will be a doubleheader on Thursday, with games starting at 1:35pm ET and 7:15pm ET.

In addition to tonight, Clarke Schmidt was supposed to start Monday’s eventual rainout as well. Evidently, Mother Nature would rather see his season end. Nonetheless, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reported that he will handle the nightcap of the split doubleheader. Thursday’s planned starter, Michael King, will take the matinee. Hopefully, the Yankees’ bullpen enjoyed their day of rest after handling 9.1 combined innings in the doubleheader on Wednesday.

Boston’s original plan was to have Tanner Houck face Schmidt, but instead, he’ll face King in the opener. The Red Sox have yet to announced a Game 2 starter.

Until then, stay dry, and we’ll catch up on Thursday.