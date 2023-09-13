Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/13/23

The Athletic | Chris Kirschner: (subscription required) Jasson Domínguez’s injury puts the Yankees offseason in a bit of a limbo. Estevan Florial is up to man the position for the last few weeks of the season, but is he a viable option to run out there until Jasson is fully healed next summer? Could they pursue more expensive, yet risky options in free agency with Cody Bellinger? Is Trout on the move? Kirschner considers all of the questions.

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: Per usual, Jaffe provided a thorough rundown of the Domínguez situation and the greatness of his first week in the big leagues, another perspective on the Yankees’ immediate and short-term options, and more details on the Florial scouting situation.

Baseball America | J.J. Cooper: Cooper did some diving into the importance of bat speed in MLB while listing off some of the fastest swingers. There are many, and I mean many, Yankees on this list. There are also multiple former Yankees. The organization highly values the metric in their evaluation models, and it’s easy to see in Cooper’s rundown (which is paywalled but worth a read).

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: Injury after injury have left the Yankees in a situation where they need to find somebody to throw innings, even it’s just for a game. They’ve claimed Luke Weaver off waivers (Nestor Cortes was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room), who was acquired by the Mariners from the Reds not too long ago. The Reds are on the hook for most of the contract, making it an easy decision for a team now missing another big arm in Jonathan Loáisiga. As Estevão noted yesterday, the Yankees lost the righty reliever to elbow inflammation and added erstwhile prospect Zach McAllister to take his place.