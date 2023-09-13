Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/13/23

These games may not mean much, but still, watching the Yankees take both sides of a doubleheader in Fenway Park feels good. The club is back above .500, and even if this series in Boston doesn’t even offer a chance to play spoiler with the Red Sox also far back in the race, it would be fun to see the Bombers romp through Boston throughout this entire four-game set.

On the site this morning, Peter runs through a packed slate of action from Tuesday night, and Matt gives us the latest entry in the 1998 Yankees diary, featuring David Cone’s attempt to secure his 20th win of the year. And in the afternoon, Peter will also look at Gerrit Cole’s impending free agency, while we’ll also see this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, centered on Giancarlo Stanton’s career home run total.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. EDT

TV: Amazon Prime Video, NESN, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Fenway Park

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will the Yankees finish ahead of the Red Sox in the AL East?

2. If you had to pick one division leader right now to fall out of the top spot at the end of the year, which would it be?