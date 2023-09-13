Yankees prospects: Will Warren turns in solid start, Carlos Gomez is immaculate

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 4-1 vs. Buffalo Bison

CF Brandon Lockridge 0-2, K

C Carlos Narvaez 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K

RF Franchy Cordero 2-2, 2 BB, SB, fielding error

1B Andrés Chaparro 1-4, 2 K

3B Jamie Westbrook 1-4, RBI, K

DH Jake Lamb 1-4, 2 RBI

LF Michael Hermosillo 0-4, K

SS Jesús Bastidas 0-2, BB

2B Wilmer Difo 1-2, BB

Will Warren 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 4 K — has settled into a nice groove at Triple-A, 2.36 ERA over last eight sarts

Zac Houston 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (win)

Aaron McGarity 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (hold)

Michael Gomez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save)

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 3-2 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats

SS Trey Sweeney 1-5

C Ben Rice 0-3, BB

1B T.J. Rumfield 0-3, RBI, BB, K

CF Spencer Jones 0-4, 3 K

LF Elijah Dunham 2-4, 2 RBI, K

DH Jeisson Rosario 0-3, BB, 2 K

2B Anthony Seigler 0-3, BB, SB

RF Grant Richardson 1-3, BB, K, 2 SB

3B Max Burt 1-4, K, SB

Matt Sauer 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 5 K (win)

Carlos Gomez 2.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K (hold) — threw an immaculate inning as part of great relief outing

Tanner Myatt 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K (save)

IMMACULATE INNING

Carlos Gomez: 9 pitches, 9 strikes, 3 Ks pic.twitter.com/heM8GY22X5 — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 13, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 2-1 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Division Series Game 1 — entered the 8th up 1-0 but blew the lead, tough way to lose a playoff game

RF Anthony Hall 0-5, 2 K

SS Jared Serna 0-4, 2 K

DH Jesus Rodriguez 2-4

LF Christopher Familia 2-4, K

3B Benjamin Cowles 0-3, BB

2B Alexander Vargas 1-2, 2 BB

C Rafael Flores 1-3, RBI, BB

1B Spencer Henson 0-3, BB

CF Cole Gabrielson 0-4, K

Yorlin Calderon 5.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K — conversion to starting continues to go swimmingly, 1.48 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24.1 innings since converting

Joel Valdez 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (hold)

Cole Ayers 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HR (blown save, loss)

A fantastic outing for Calderon comes to a close!



5.2 IP//4 H//0 R//1 BB//4 K pic.twitter.com/HnhCaak87q — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) September 13, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over

Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over