New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox: Carlos Rodón vs. Kutter Crawford

It’s time for more baseball! A couple hours ago, we saw the Yankees take the first half of a doubleheader against the Red Sox with a 3-2 win. They rallied with a three-run sixth inning, and then got a well-timed double play after Clay Holmes got into some trouble in the ninth. Now, they’ll try to capture the second game of the day in the nightcap.

On the mound for this one for the Yankees will be Carlos Rodón. Thus far, Rodón’s career as a Yankee has not gone great to say the least, and he’s coming off a poor outing against the Tigers. This will also be his first start as a combatant in the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, so he’ll have his work cut out for him.

Elsewhere, Estevan Florial is in the leadoff spot after returning to the major league roster and going 0-for-4 with a couple K’s in the opener. Game one hero Gleyber Torres will hit third, where he came up big this afternoon, and after sitting in favor of Kyle Higashioka for the matinee, Austin Wells gets his biggest challenge yet at cleanup. Oswald Peraza is also back in the lineup after missing a few days with left knee inflammation.

Boston will give the start on the mound to Kutter Crawford. Since Josh already wrote a little about him for the ultimately rained-out game thread last night, we’ll quote his insight:

Kutter Crawford has been one of those opposing pitchers who’s tormented the Yankee lineup, notching a win on August 19th with a six-inning, one-run effort. It hasn’t been a stellar year for Crawford on the topline stats, with a low strikeout rate and high fly ball rate, but his contact management has led to a decent enough xERA. Managing that contact is how he makes money, and throwing that out of balance is how an oft-underwhelming Yankee lineup can beat him.

We hope you’ll join us in the game thread for tonight’s action!

