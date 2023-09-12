Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/12/23

The final installment of The Rivalry for 2023 got delayed a day after Mother Nature intervened with a heavy downpour, meaning we’re going for two today. Depending on your outlook on the Yankees of late this could be a good thing or a bad thing, but either way there’s only so much more baseball left in the year. The Yanks haven’t had much luck at all against Boston this year either, so for pride’s sake perhaps they can have a little turnaround.

Before we get going with the doubleheader, let’s run through what to expect for the day. I’ll be back to go over the AL action from Monday, and Marcus has the latest weekly review on the minors featuring an ode to the Tarpons’ season ending. Estevão takes a look back at a historic moment in Mariano Rivera’s career for a retro-spin on the At-Bat of the Week, and John continues the nostalgia trip with a check-in on the ‘98 Yanks.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Game 1:

Time: 1:35 p.m. EDT

TV: Amazon Prime Video, NESN, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Game 2:

Time: 7:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, NESN, TBS

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Fenway Park

Questions/Prompts:

1. How will Estevan Florial do in his first game(s) back in the majors?

2. Any hope for the Jets’ playoff hopes after Aaron Rodgers went down in their opening game?