Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/12/23

New York Post | Greg Joyce: With the devastating news that Jasson Domínguez has a torn UCL, the Yankees called up outfield prospect Estevan Florial. Many fans had called for Florial’s promotion throughout the year, as the 25-year-old has had a strong Triple-A season, running a .945 OPS with 28 homers and 25 steals (albeit in 35 attempts) in 101 games. Major questions remain about Florial’s ability to make enough contact in the bigs, but he should get a shot at addressing those concerns in these final, mostly meaningless* weeks.

*Even while rained out last night, the Yankees’ 2023 season suffered another embarrassing blow as they were officially eliminated from the AL East with just under three weeks to go.

RotoWire: File this under the “Keep an eye on it” list of concerns. Aaron Boone revealed that Oswald Peraza is day-to-day due to swelling in his left knee. He had a clean MRI on Sunday, but if we see the Yankees taking it easy with him, then we’ll know the reason why.

New York Daily News | Peter Sblendorio: Luis Severino spoke to reporters after the news came out that he’d suffered a season-ending oblique injury, and indicated that he hadn’t thought about his future with the team yet. “I’m not thinking about that,” Severino said. “I just think about ways to get better. If it is, I gave it everything I got.” Reporting indicates that the ailment shouldn’t impact Severino’s offseason training, and he should be ready to go next season. Who he’s suiting up for by then is anybody’s guess.

New York Times | Benjamin Hoffman: The author recounts attending Sunday’s wild game against the Brewers with his son, and the joy the nine-year-old experienced over six hours on that rainy afternoon. While Hoffman, a journalist, rooted for history in the form of a no-hitter, his son just wanted to see a Yankees win. Ultimately, history was made, and the Yankees sent the fans home happy.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: The Brewers selected Yankees castoff Josh Donaldson, and started him last night at third base. Donaldson had a poor two years with the Yankees, with his wRC+ falling to 74 this year before being released last month. Notably though, Milwaukee waited until the club had left the Bronx to bring up Donaldson, allowing the veteran to dodge the boo birds that surely would have greeted him had he visited New York again.

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. Kansas City, the #WhiteSox recalled right-handed pitcher Deivi García and catcher Carlos Pérez from Class AAA Charlotte and optioned outfielder Oscar Colás and right-hander Edgar Navarro to Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 11, 2023

Lastly, in other “former Yankee getting a look” news, the White Sox have called up erstwhile Baby Bomber pitcher Deivi García. The former top prospect was claimed by Chicago last month and had a 2.00 ERA in seven games for their Triple-A Charlotte team, albeit while still also walking the ballpark (six in nine innings).