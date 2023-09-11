Yankees-Red Sox postponed, doubleheader to be played Tuesday

Unlike Saturday, tonight only took about an hour of deliberation. With a very ugly radar, the opening game of this Yankees-Red Sox series has been postponed tomorrow, with a split doubleheader at 1:35pm and 7pm.

Interestingly enough, the Yankees are taking this time to juggle their rotation slightly. While neither starting pitcher actually took the field tonight, Aaron Boone announced that Clarke Schmidt would be skipped over tomorrow, instead getting the ball for game three on Wednesday. Randy Vásquez will get the first half of the doubleheader, and lefty Carlos Rodón will pitch in the nightcap.

Losing the night to the rain might be the least bad news today though, as Boonie dropped another minor bomb after the decision to call off the game. Infielder Oswald Peraza, one of the prospects called upon to get reps with the big league club during this otherwise meaningless stretch of baseball, is banged up:

Oswald Peraza is day to day with some left knee swelling. Could be in play tomorrow but depends on how he’s feeling. Got an MRI a few days ago. Everything is fine structurally. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) September 12, 2023

Hopefully this is a minor issue for Peraza, but with this team and it’s injury management, who even knows. See you for two tomorrow, Yankee fans.