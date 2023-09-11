Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Well, it was fun while it lasted. Jasson Domínguez had an electrifying week up in the majors, but his time got cut short due to a UCL tear that will sideline him until sometime early next season. Alongside that depressing news, the Yankees' brief comeback run took a big hit over the weekend as they got bullied around by the Brewers, needing extra innings in a game they were getting no-hit in to finally salvage a win and avoid the sweep.

While there was a lot of bad news in there, there's also some good news. Estevan Florial, who has been languishing in Triple-A despite numbers that have indicated he's been ready for a full-time run in the majors for a while, is finally getting his shot with Domínguez done for the year. Will Florial be able to make any sort of impression with this time after being stashed in the minors for so long? Will the offense recover from the loss of one of the few bats that has done much of late? If you've got questions like these, or anything else on your mind, submit it for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of September 14th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.