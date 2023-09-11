Yankees prospects: Estevan Florial goes yard twice in Scranton blowout

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 13-2 at Columbus Clippers

LF Estevan Florial 3-6, 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, BB, 2 K — up to 28 dingers, he should just quit in protest if he’s not called back up now with Jasson gone (it hardly matters on the door of minor league free agency, but throw a guy a bone!)

1B Andrés Chaparro 2-5, BB, RBI, 2 K

RF Franchy Cordero 2-6, 2 RBI, K — as an addendum: please no Franchy (I am already expecting Franchy since he is on the 40-man roster)

DH Jamie Westbrook 1-4, RBI, SF, HBP

3B Jake Lamb 1-3, 2 BB, RBI, K

C Josh Breaux 1-4, HR, BB, RBI ,GIDP — a real tank, too

CF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, BB

2B Wilmer Difo 3-3, 2 BB, SB, CS

SS Jesús Bastidas 2-4, K, HBP

Edgar Barclay 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R (1 WER), 1 BB, 8 K, 2 pitch timer violations (win)

Aaron McGarity 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Josh Maciejewski 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Michael Gomez 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HR

Zach McAllister 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Long Ball Machine



Estevan Florial launches his SECOND homer of the game, his fourth this series against Columbus, 102 mph off the bat and 389 ft.



It's his 28th long ball this season, only four shy of tying the franchise record! #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/dNcFZPOMXA — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 10, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 8-5 vs. Erie SeaWolves

SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, BB, K, SB

C Ben Rice 2-4, HR, BB, RBI, K, passed ball — 1.078 OPS; one of four Patriots to go deep yesterday

1B T.J. Rumfield 1-5, 2B, RBI, K

DH Grant Richardson 3-3, HR, BB, RBI — perfect afternoon

CF Elijah Dunham 0-3, BB, K

2B Mickey Gasper 1-4, HR, 3 RBI

RF Jeisson Rosario 1-4, HR, RBI, K

3B Max Burt 1-4, K, SB

LF Aaron Palensky 0-3, BB

Richard Fitts 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 5 K, 2 HR (win)

Bailey Dees 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K

Ryan Anderson 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 1 K

Jesús Liranzo 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

RICE AND REPEAT

Ben Rice hits his 15th Double-A home run. pic.twitter.com/aedDuiYtv5 — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 10, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 9-10 (11) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws due to rain — this was the regular-season finale, but they have playoffs ahead

RF Anthony Hall 0-6, K — tough to get six ABs and nothing out of it

SS Alexander Vargas 1-6, K

3B Jesus Rodriguez 1-5, BB, RBI, K, 2 SB, 2 throwing errors — threw away potential game-ending play and tying run scored, ouch

DH Antonio Gomez 3-5, RBI, K

PH-DH Luis Santos 0-0, BB (IBB), CS (picked off)

2B Benjamin Cowles 3-5, 2B, BB, K, SB

1B Spencer Henson 2-6, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 3 K, GIDP, 2 fielding errors — very boom or bust

C Rafael Flores 2-5, BB, K

LF Jared Wegner 1-3, RBI

LF Kyle Battle 1-3, HR, RBI, K — first homer above Low-A

CF Cole Gabrielson 2-4, RBI, SB, CS, HBP

PH Marcos Cabrera 0-1, K

Brock Selvidge 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 4 K

Shane Gray 1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, WP

Leonardo Pestana 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Osiel Rodriguez 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, WP — defense betrayed him in High-A debut

Mason Vinyard 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Juan Crisp 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HBP (loss) — in fairness, he’s actually a catcher and the go-ahead run scored on two fly balls

SPENCER HENSON SOLO SHOT! pic.twitter.com/nzicKGDWOF — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) September 10, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L,1-3 at Lakeland Flying Tigers — that’s a wrap on the 2023 campaign for the Tarpons, who did not make the playoffs

DH George Lombard Jr. 2-4, K — back on track after a couple rough games earlier in the week

RF Jackson Castillo 1-4, RBI, 2 K

3B Kiko Romero 0-4, 4 K

1B Josh Moylan 0-4, 3 K

C Omar Martinez 1-4, pickoff, passed ball, 2 errors on catcher interference

SS Brenny Escanio 2-4, 3B, K

LF Daury Arias 0-2, 2 BB, K

CF Tayler Aguilar 0-3, BB, 2 K

2B Jose Colmenares 0-3, K

Jackson Fristoe 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K — seven swings and misses

Pablo Mujica 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, pickoff

Yoljeldriz Diaz 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K (loss)

Ocean Gabonia 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over