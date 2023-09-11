 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees prospects: Estevan Florial goes yard twice in Scranton blowout

Recapping the Yankees’ minor league affiliates’ results from September 10th.

By Andrew Mearns
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 13-2 at Columbus Clippers

LF Estevan Florial 3-6, 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, BB, 2 K — up to 28 dingers, he should just quit in protest if he’s not called back up now with Jasson gone (it hardly matters on the door of minor league free agency, but throw a guy a bone!)
1B Andrés Chaparro 2-5, BB, RBI, 2 K
RF Franchy Cordero 2-6, 2 RBI, K — as an addendum: please no Franchy (I am already expecting Franchy since he is on the 40-man roster)
DH Jamie Westbrook 1-4, RBI, SF, HBP
3B Jake Lamb 1-3, 2 BB, RBI, K
C Josh Breaux 1-4, HR, BB, RBI ,GIDP — a real tank, too
CF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, BB
2B Wilmer Difo 3-3, 2 BB, SB, CS
SS Jesús Bastidas 2-4, K, HBP

Edgar Barclay 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R (1 WER), 1 BB, 8 K, 2 pitch timer violations (win)
Aaron McGarity 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Josh Maciejewski 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Michael Gomez 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HR
Zach McAllister 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 8-5 vs. Erie SeaWolves

SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, BB, K, SB
C Ben Rice 2-4, HR, BB, RBI, K, passed ball — 1.078 OPS; one of four Patriots to go deep yesterday
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-5, 2B, RBI, K
DH Grant Richardson 3-3, HR, BB, RBI — perfect afternoon
CF Elijah Dunham 0-3, BB, K
2B Mickey Gasper 1-4, HR, 3 RBI
RF Jeisson Rosario 1-4, HR, RBI, K
3B Max Burt 1-4, K, SB
LF Aaron Palensky 0-3, BB

Richard Fitts 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 5 K, 2 HR (win)
Bailey Dees 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K
Ryan Anderson 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 1 K
Jesús Liranzo 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 9-10 (11) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws due to rain — this was the regular-season finale, but they have playoffs ahead

RF Anthony Hall 0-6, K — tough to get six ABs and nothing out of it
SS Alexander Vargas 1-6, K
3B Jesus Rodriguez 1-5, BB, RBI, K, 2 SB, 2 throwing errors — threw away potential game-ending play and tying run scored, ouch
DH Antonio Gomez 3-5, RBI, K
PH-DH Luis Santos 0-0, BB (IBB), CS (picked off)
2B Benjamin Cowles 3-5, 2B, BB, K, SB
1B Spencer Henson 2-6, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 3 K, GIDP, 2 fielding errors — very boom or bust
C Rafael Flores 2-5, BB, K
LF Jared Wegner 1-3, RBI
LF Kyle Battle 1-3, HR, RBI, K — first homer above Low-A
CF Cole Gabrielson 2-4, RBI, SB, CS, HBP
PH Marcos Cabrera 0-1, K

Brock Selvidge 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 4 K
Shane Gray 1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, WP
Leonardo Pestana 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Osiel Rodriguez 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, WP — defense betrayed him in High-A debut
Mason Vinyard 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Juan Crisp 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HBP (loss) — in fairness, he’s actually a catcher and the go-ahead run scored on two fly balls

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L,1-3 at Lakeland Flying Tigers — that’s a wrap on the 2023 campaign for the Tarpons, who did not make the playoffs

DH George Lombard Jr. 2-4, K — back on track after a couple rough games earlier in the week
RF Jackson Castillo 1-4, RBI, 2 K
3B Kiko Romero 0-4, 4 K
1B Josh Moylan 0-4, 3 K
C Omar Martinez 1-4, pickoff, passed ball, 2 errors on catcher interference
SS Brenny Escanio 2-4, 3B, K
LF Daury Arias 0-2, 2 BB, K
CF Tayler Aguilar 0-3, BB, 2 K
2B Jose Colmenares 0-3, K

Jackson Fristoe 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K — seven swings and misses
Pablo Mujica 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, pickoff
Yoljeldriz Diaz 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K (loss)
Ocean Gabonia 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over

