Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/11/23

Twenty-two years ago, a tragedy that happened in New York that changed life as we know it in so many ways. As someone who grew up not far away in New Jersey (where I lived at the time), I can definitely understand that it’s a hard anniversary for many. The Yankees won’t play in the Bronx tonight—they must regrettably traverse that tedious path to Boston—but the City and the Tri-State Area writ large will be on our minds regardless.

Today on the site, Jake will present the Rivalry Roundup, Alex will preview the four-game tilt at Fenway, Jake will return to discuss the 1998 Yankees, and Madison will ask for your mailbag questions.

Oh, and get well soon, Jasson :(

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. EDT

TV: Amazon Prime Video, NESN, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Fenway Park

Questions/Prompts:

1. Give your one-word reaction to the Jasson Domínguez injury.

2. Were you secretly rooting for the Yankees to win in extras yesterday without getting a hit?