Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/11/23

MLB Trade Rumors | Nick Deeds: Let’s just tackle this from the jump. As Peter covered yesterday, star prospect Jasson Domínguez has a torn UCL in his right elbow. He is planning on undergoing surgery as soon as he can and will probably take 9-10 months to recover. This completely sucks to see after The Martian made a remarkable first impression with four homer and a .980 OPS across his first eight MLB games.

NJ.com | Max Goodman: It’s fair to expect the front office to explore all avenues to improve the Yankees after a disastrous 2023 season. One of those avenues? NPB ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who just threw a no-hitter for the Orix Buffaloes over the weekend. Goodman reports that New York is not being shy about their interest, pointing to Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s smile on Sunday and acknowledgement that the club is in on Yamamoto.

Sports Illustrated | Brad Wakai: Speaking of Yankee options for next season, several young Yankees could play a major role in 2024. Wakai takes a quick look at who else could prominently feature into New York’s plans as they look to return to contention in the American League.

Sports Illustrated | Scott Neville: File this one away under “how things could have turned out differently.” Curt Schilling could have been a Yankee prior to joining the Red Sox for 2004. This had been rumored at the time as well and we obviously know that’s not how it played out, but as an intellectual exercise if nothing else, it’s interesting to think about the consequences if Schilling had ended up in pinstripes.