New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Gerrit Cole vs Corbin Burnes

The good vibes that resulted from sweeping the Astros in Houston are a thing of the past. Taking two of three from the Tigers was nice, though missing out on the sweep felt like a missed opportunity. But now, Milwaukee has come into the Bronx and punched the Yankees directly in the mouth, taking the first two games of this series with relative ease.

In an effort to salvage a win in the series, and a little bit of dignity, Gerrit Cole gets the ball today for New York. His 2023 performance has almost certainly been the highlight of the season, as he’s been sublime even while so much else has gone so horrifically wrong. Coming into today’s action, he leads American League pitchers in ERA, games started, innings pitched, batters faced, ERA+, and he leads all pitchers in rWAR. Put simply, he’s been both outstanding and ever-present. Availability is an ability, after all.

With five strikeouts today, Cole will reach the 200-K threshold for the sixth time in his career, and for the fifth straight time in full season action. It would really have been something if he’d reached 200 strikeouts in 2020, when COVID limited teams to 60 games.

For the Brewers, 28-year-old right hander Corbin Burnes gets the ball. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner hasn’t been as dominant as he was two years ago, but has still pitched mighty good for Milwaukee. He enters today with a 120 ERA+ over 171 innings, and limiting hard contact has been key to his success. His average exit velocity allowed (88th percentile), barrel percentage (81st), and hard-hit percentage (84th) are all in the top fifth of major league hurlers.

The youth movement continues unabated as the 2023 season comes to its ignominious end, considering the high expectations it started with. The star of the show since his call-up, Jasson Domínguez, gets another chance today to test himself against the best of the best. So far, The Martian has been as advertised, with four home runs in 31 at-bats. The rest of the recent call-ups haven’t been quite as successful at the dish, though small sample size warnings obviously apply to all involved. Still, it would be nice to see the next generation of Yankee bats start to mash. (Update: Never mind. Domínguez was scratched. Nothing is good.)

Here’s hoping for another excellent Cole outing. Prevent the sweep and bolster the ace’s Cy Young candidacy today with a win over Milwaukee.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 / WTMJ 620, Brewers Radio Network

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on X and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.