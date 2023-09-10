Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Old-Timers’ Day, 2023

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! After an out-of-this-world start to the week, the 2023 Yankees remembered that they were, well, the 2023 Yankees, and came into today on a three-game losing streak. Even so, this week turned out to be one of the most fun weeks this side of May, capped off with an Old-Timers’ Day celebration that celebrated the 1998 champions. It’s a long one this week, so let’s get started!

Celebrating History

Yesterday afternoon, before the torrential downpours put the game into a delay, the New York Yankees celebrated their annual Old-Timers’ Day. Typically happening in the summer, this year’s was scheduled on September 9th to mark the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Yankees clinching the American League East. Although they did not play a game for the second year in a row, this year’s festivities marked the return of several prominent Bombers to the Stadium — including former Captain Derek Jeter, making his first appearance at an Old-Timers’ Day since retiring nine years ago.

Of course, the 1998 team wasn’t the only group celebrated. Among other former players present at the stadium was former left fielder and 2009 World Series MVP Hideki Matsui.

Unfortunately, not everybody was able to make it to the Bronx. Although he made an appearance at 161st Street earlier in the week, Bernie Williams unfortunately could not be in attendance, as he was recovering from shoulder surgery. Wishing you all the best, Bernie, and good luck with the recovery — you’ll be back jamming on the guitar before you know it!

Giancarlo Stanton Makes History

Earlier in the week, Giancarlo Stanton bolstered his Hall of Fame case with a milestone home run. With the score tied at one, Big G launched a laser into the seats for career HR No. 400, putting him just a century shy of the big five-zero-zero mark.

Afterwards, Stanton took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement and thank his teammates and fans, and fellow big home run masher Aaron Judge also took to social media to celebrate his teammate’s accomplishment.

CC enjoys some Ancient History

Ah, we always knew CC Sabathia was cool. This week, the former Yankee lefty has spent the week in Greece celebrating his wife’s birthday. While he’s spent time on the island of Mykonos, this particular image is on the nearby island of Delos. An important site for the worship of Apollo and Artemis, Delos served as an important cult center during the Archaic and Classical periods and a major international port during the Hellenistic and Roman periods.

If I was to wager a guess, this image was probably taken in the agora, because while the statue in the background may suggest a site along the Terrace of the Lions, the surrounding area is too built up for that to be the case. That being said, I do not specialize in Hellenistic archaeology, so don’t go placing any bets on Fanduel based on my observations.

(You see, Classics is relevant! Everybody should take Latin. No, I’m not biased)

That’s a birthday, Suzyn!

The Yankees family celebrated a birthday this week, as WFAN color commentator Suzyn Waldman turned 77 on Thursday. Naturally, how did she celebrate? By working the game, because that’s how she is.

We hope you had a great birthday, Suzyn, even if the Yankees didn’t exactly help matters with a rather lackluster loss that broke their five-game winning streak.

Call the FDNY! The Bronx is Bern-ing!

While he didn’t make it to the Stadium on Saturday, Bernie Williams nonetheless visited the Bronx earlier in the week, playing the National Anthem to raise awareness of Interstitial Lung Disease as part of Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month.