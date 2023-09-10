Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/10/23

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: The Yankees celebrated the 75th edition of Old-Timers’ Day at the Stadium yesterday, with ceremonies centered on honoring the 25th anniversary of the 1998 team. Derek Jeter appeared in his first Old-Timers’ Day and was treated to rapturous applause along with many other members of that historic team including Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte, Paul O’Neill, Tino Martinez, Darryl Strawberry, David Cone, David Wells, and Graeme Lloyd. Similar to last year, they did not play an exhibition game, instead opting for a question and answer format led by Suzyn Waldman and Joe Torre.

NJ Advance Media | Max Goodman: The storm clouds erupted immediately following the festivities, delaying the start of the game against the Brewers, and David Wells also saw fit to rain on the occasion, his comments casting a pall over an otherwise happy ceremony. Speaking with reporters, the 60 year old lefty inserted foot into mouth, ranting on a host of topics from his hatred of analytics to his belief that current day players are coddled. He also voiced his support for GM Brian Cashman, covered the Nike logo on the Yankees jersey as a protest against “woke” companies such as Nike and Bud Light, and finished his tirade by encouraging everyone to carry a gun.

New York Post | Ethan Sears: Derek Jeter is a fan of Anthony Volpe. The rookie shortstop got a chance to meet the former captain, with Jeter passing on some advice that revolved around having fun and not straying from your identity as a player when moving up to the big leagues. Jeter admitted he was impressed by what he’s seen from Volpe this campaign, praising his maturity to not carry his occasional struggles at the plate with him out to the defensive side of the game. We also learned that Jeter called Volpe to congratulate him on winning the starting shortstop job out of spring and picked out the way the rookie handles himself as a factor that will carry him to major league success.

Sports Illustrated | Patrick Andres: Jasson Domínguez has done nothing but rake since his call-up to the bigs, breaking several records in the process. With his home run in Friday night’s loss to the Brewers, he became the youngest player in the Modern Era to homer four times in his first seven games. His explosion onto the scene has given Yankees fans a reason to tune in during this final month of games and generates excitement for next year. Across his first eight games, El Marciano is slashing .258/.303/.677 with four home runs, seven RBI, and a 161 wRC+ in 33 plate appearances.

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: Luis Severino may have thrown his last pitch in pinstripes. He was forced to exit Friday’s start in the fifth with what was reported as an upper-body injury after doubling over in obvious discomfort after throwing a pitch, and described the pain as feeling like he was shot. He underwent imaging yesterday and it has been confirmed that he suffered a high-grade left oblique strain that will bring an end to his season. Set to hit the free agent market this winter, if this brings a close on his tenure in the Bronx he’ll have finished his Yankees career 54-37 in 125 starts, with a 3.79 ERA (113 ERA+), 3.73 FIP, and 788 strikeouts in 727.1 inning pitched.