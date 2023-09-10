Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/10/23

Amidst the backdrop of Old Timers’ Day, the Yankees suffered another deflating loss, as they continue to fade out of the playoff race. If we’re to try to be optimistic, one of the great things about sports is that, even when stripped of all pretense and stakes, they still offer wonderful opportunities for entertainment, spectacle, and artistry. The Yankees might be out of it, but today, we’ll get to see them send their ace, Gerrit Cole, to face Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes, in a matchup of dominant pitchers on a late-summer afternoon in the Bronx. There are worse fates.

On the site, Noah will detail Gleyber Torres’ wonderful second-half surge, and Marcus analyzes some unheralded Yankees prospects that quietly had excellent 2023 campaigns. Also, Kevin provides the latest entry in the 1998 Yankees diary, and John runs through Yankees social media for this week.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Time: 1:35 p.m. EDT

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. Has Michael King surpassed your expectations for him as a starter?

2. Who wins today’s duel between Gerrit Cole and Corbin Burnes?