New York Yankees @ Houston Astros: Carlos Rodón vs. Justin Verlander

Carlos Rodón has not had a great season in 2023, Justin Verlander has had quite a good season. The Yankee lefty is trying to build off two solid enough starts against Tampa and Washington, and looking to get his ERA below five before the end of the year. Verlander we’ve seen over and over again, boasts a 3.06 ERA on the season and will be making his 27th career start against the Bombers.

Blah blah blah nobody cares about the pitching matchup in this one, do they?

Jasson Domínguez is here, making his MLB debut. Austin Wells is also here, making his MLB debut. The Yankees will take the field with FIVE rookies in the starting lineup*, and the crown jewels of the system—the Martian and shortstop Anthony Volpe—are both in the heart of the order. Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza round out the quintet, in left field and at third base, respectively.

*Note: Gleyber Torres was in the original lineup but was scratched due to a back issue, per Newsday’s Erik Boland.

Tomorrow and the rest of the season, we can further examine how bad things have gotten this year that the team has resorted to half the lineup being made of rookies, that if this was a 99-win pace team this wouldn’t be happening. Tomorrow, and the rest of the season, we can caution everyone that whatever Domínguez or Wells does in the 80ish at-bats they’ll get in September, it doesn’t really tell us much about their future production.

For today, I’m excited. This is what playing the kids looks like — it may not end well, especially against a guy who’s headed to the Hall of Fame, but it’s a damn sight more fun than some of the lineups the Yankees have run out this year. Enjoy it, folks.

How to watch

Location: Minute Maid Park — Houston, TX

First pitch: 8:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: Amazon Prime Video — NYY / ATT Sportsnet SW — HOU

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

Online stream: Amazon Prime Video/MLB.tv (Out of Network only)

