Yankees officially promote Jasson Domínguez and Austin Wells

It’s time. The news regarding the Yankees’ September call-ups had already broken a couple days ago, but it’s no less exciting to officially see it in print. The team just announced that Jasson Domínguez and Austin Wells had been promoted from Triple-A Scranton. They will be on the field with Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe, and the rest of the Yankees tonight in Houston. Rookie pitcher Randy Vásquez will also join the team for September.

The departure of center fielder Harrison Bader via waiver claim to the Reds allowed New York to recall both Domínguez and Wells rather than having to choose. They wanted to add another arm to the pitching staff with rosters expanding to 28 rather than 26, and they added to their depth with Vásquez. But with Bader gone, Domínguez can smoothly slide into the regular center field slot (with occasional spellings from Isiah Kiner-Falefa). At age 20, he’ll be the youngest Yankees position player in 39 years; it’s an exciting time but try to remember that he only has 37 plate appearances in Triple-A under his belt. On the season, Domínguez hit .265/.377/.425 with 15 homers and 40 stolen bases in 118 games.

As for Wells, look for him to get some reps at catcher, DH, and perhaps even first base. The 2020 first-round pick hasn’t played there since his days at Arizona, but the team hinted that it could be a possibility as well. The versatility can’t hurt anyway, and plenty of catchers have the ability to handle that position in their quiver. Like Domínguez, Wells got a midseason bump to Triple-A, though again, he’s only played 33 games there. In 96 games total, he’s hit .240/.333/.442 with 24 doubles and 17 homers.

It’s kind of surreal to to think about the Yankees playing a lineup at some point that features Volpe, Domínguez, Wells, Everson Pereira, and Oswald Peraza. The 2023 season has not gone as planned by any stretch, and we would much rather be seeing the Yanks round into playoff form rather than playing out the string. But at the very least, the organization is giving fans something interesting to follow in this final month as they look toward a better future in 2024.

The prospects deserve a challenge. They’re getting it.