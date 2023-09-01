Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/1/23

Aside from Anthony Volpe doing fun Anthony Volpe things, the series finale in Detroit wasn’t one to remember. The Yankees at least won a series, so they have that going for them. They’re also getting an even stronger youth infusion with Jasson Domínguez and Austin Wells being promoted tonight, joining Volpe, Everson Pereira, and Oswald Peraza. They’ll get the tall task of taking on the Astros in Houston, but hey! Outside of Peraza’s brief cameo last year, they’ve never known playoff failure at Minute Maid Park. Maybe that’s a good thing. Regardless, it’ll be more interesting to watch than what the Yankees would offer otherwise.

Today on the site, Casey will preview this upcoming weekend series in Houston, and Peter will continue our 1998 Yankees coverage after they were off on August 31st. Later, Peter will return to run the monthly poll on Brian Cashman, Andrés will discuss the mini-youth movement, and Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

Note: There is no Rivalry Roundup today, as none of the Yankees’ American League rivals were in action last night.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Time: 8:10 p.m. EST

TV: Amazon Prime Video, ATT SportsNet-SW

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who gets homer No. 1 first: Everson Pereira, Jasson Domínguez, or Austin Wells?

2. How long will Carlos Rodón last against the Astros tonight?