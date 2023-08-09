New York Yankees @ Chicago White Sox: Ian Hamilton vs. Mike Clevinger

With a much-needed win behind them, the Yankees head into the third and deciding game of their series with the White Sox. At this point, every game is important if they want their playoff aspirations to stay alive, and they’ll turn once again to Luis Severino, with an opener this time, as he tries to find his footing in 2023.

The talented right-hander has had a mostly miserable ‘23 campaign. Since the beginning of July, Sevy has maintained a 11.22 ERA over six starts, half of which he allowed seven or more earned runs. Among big league starters with at least 60 innings pitched, his 6.56 FIP is the worst in baseball. Especially with Carlos Rodón hitting the shelf and Domingo Germán unavailable for the remainder of 2023, the Yanks will need Severino to work out his concerning kinks.

Ian Hamilton gets the ball to start for New York. He owns an excellent 1.67 ERA in 37.2 innings this year. Tonight will be his second opportunity opening a ballgame, the first of which was in the beginning of July, where he gave up three hits and a run in his one inning. Look for Luis Severino to enter as the “bulk guy” in relief of Hamilton; this seems to be a gambit by the Yanks to dodge Sevy’s first-inning woes. We’ll see if it works.

Anything to give Severino a softer landing right now



7.74 ERA, .327 BAA, .594 SLG this year



1st inning: 13.85 ERA, .436/.507/.790



Hamilton’s been outstanding

1.67 ERA, .289 SLG, 29.9 K%, 55.6 GB%



All but King & Loaisiga should be ready to go out of the bullpen https://t.co/f4RFayllQm — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) August 9, 2023

The Bombers will face off with Mike Clevinger for the Sox. The 32-year-old on a one-year-deal with Chicago has been solid over 14 starts this year. The righty missed half of June and nearly all of July with bicep inflammation, and will be making just his third start since returning. The first two have been solid, however, as he worked a combined 10 innings giving up three runs in a pair of starts against Cleveland. Clevinger faced the Yankees in June, giving up three runs over 5.2 innings in the Bronx.

Short note on the starting lineup: DJ LeMahieu was originally in there and playing third base. YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits reported that he was scratched with right calf tightness and replaced by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, with Oswaldo Cabrera stepping in to man shortstop.

How to watch

Location: Guaranteed Rate Field — Chicago, IL

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV broadcast: YES Network / NBCSCH

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

