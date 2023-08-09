Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/9/23

Congratulations to the Yankees on winning a baseball game last night! They did it. They really did it. Jokes aside, they’ll need a lot more of those to get back into the playoff race. I would love to get inspired at some point, but for now... we’ll see.

Today on the site, Madison will run through the Rivalry Roundup, Esteban will review a Giancarlo Stanton homer as part of his At-Bat of the Week series, Matt will check in with the 1998 Yankees, and Marcus will provide a midseason update on the 20 best prospects in the Yankees’ organization.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Time: 8:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES, NBCSCH

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many innings will Luis Severino last tonight?

2. Will the Angels’ long-awaited first win of August last night propel them back into the Wild Card race?