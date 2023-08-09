Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/9/23

Yahoo Sports | Andy Martino: Martino reports that top outfield Everson Pereira seems likely to make his debut with the big league club this season. He cites Pereira’s surge in the minors, where has a .925 OPS on the year, as a reason the Yankees didn’t move all that aggressively for an outfielder at the deadline. They appear to feel that the work of Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney, plus the potential promotion of Pereira, will be sufficient for the rest of the season.

New York Daily News | Peter Sblendorio: Even as their playoff chances dwindle, the Yankees remain steadfast in their confidence. “It’s doable,” Gerrit Cole said after his effort on Monday night was wasted by an ineffectual offense. “Mountains are different sizes. The goal’s just to get to the top.” Jake Bauers added “There’s a lot of talent in this clubhouse... At some point, everything’s going to turn around. We’re going to get hot, we’re going to win some games.” It does seem as though this will be the company line the team will toe, up until the day they do actually get hot and catch up, or the day their playoff odds hit zero.

Yahoo Sports | Garrett Stepien: Aaron Boone commented on the Yankees’ decision to cut bait on former top prospect Deivi García. “Has had some injuries that derailed him a bit here in different seasons, but really just struggled — whether it was, sometimes, the stuff would come and go, other times, the command was kind of an issue” the manager said. Boone did also note that this isn’t necessarily the end for the 24-year-old García, is theoretically plenty young enough to turn things around.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: New reliever Keynan Middleton made waves earlier this week for the comments he made to the NYDN. Middleton called out the White Sox for what he saw as a lack of culture and rules in the locker room. The right-hander said of the Yankees “coming here, looking the part, acting the part, doing the things they tell you to do – there’s just a culture here. You know how to act. You know how to go about your business.” Middleton claimed that in Chicago, there were no consequences for things like missing meetings and sleeping in the bullpen. Even if his comments are complimentary to the franchise, I’m sure the Yankees would prefer it if a new player didn’t burn a bridge with his previous team on his way over.