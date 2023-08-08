New York Yankees @ Chicago White Sox: Clarke Schmidt vs. Touki Toussaint

Coming off two straight losses, one with the ace of the staff on the hill, the Yankees need to turn things around quickly if they want to stay relevant in the AL playoff race. With just a 10.5-percent shot at the postseason per FanGraphs, the rebound has to come quickly. Fortunately this series with the White Sox is still eminently winnable, and their starter is on a decent enough run of solid outings.

Yes, that’s not exactly a roaring endorsement, but we’re looking for positives here. Clarke Schmidt has a 3.65 ERA going back to the start of June, and while he’ll never go more than 5.2 innings or so, he’s become dependable enough in the past couple months to not entirely dread his starts.

Touki Toussaint, a guy who I could have sworn was five years older than his actual age, opposes Schmidt for the Sox. The 27-year-old right-hander has been used in a swingman role this season, posting a 3.92 ERA. An extraordinary 15.3-percent walk rate should provide lots of traffic for the Yankee lineup, but as we saw yesterday, that doesn’t always convert to runs on the board.

How to watch

Location: Guaranteed Rate Field — Chicago, IL

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV broadcast: YES Network / NBCSCH

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

