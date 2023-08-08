Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/8/23

The Yankees need a lot to go right for themselves in the next two months if they want even a shot at playing in October, and they can’t afford to waste games against the bottom of the barrel in terms of the standings. Naturally, they did just that on Monday, wasting both a strong Gerrit Cole start and multiple bases-loaded opportunities to blow the game wide open against White Sox starter Dylan Cease and later the bullpen. That loss alone is a disappointing start to the road trip, but dropping this series would be a major sign that it isn’t getting better anytime soon. Time’s running out boys.

Fortunately, we’ve got plenty of time before the team takes the field again today, so let’s spend it with some pieces. Marcus leads off with a look at the past week down in the minors featuring plenty of roster shuffling, and Peter covers the results from around the league as the Yanks were blowing it again. Malachi zones in on a different angle for the sequence of the week diving into Carlos Rodón’s fastball usage in his last start, and then John covers another El Duque masterpiece from 1998. Matt takes us back to all the weird and dumb moments from July, and Jeff closes the day out with an appreciation for Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the turn the fanbase has had positively towards the Yankee utilityman.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Time: 8:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES, NBCSCH

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Where does last night rank on the list of inept offensive performances this season?

2. What did you make of the Orioles’ recent decision to suspend MASN broadcaster Kevin Brown?