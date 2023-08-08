Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/8/23

The Athletic | Carlos Rodón: With Carlos Rodón heading to the injured list, more questions arise about what the Yankees will do about their open rotation spot. It’s been a rough week for the starting rotation, but not many teams are as equipped to fill in spots temporarily like the Yankees are. Randy Vásquez would have been in the major leagues the entire season in many organizations. Folks may be worried, but he is a talented pitcher who can play a fill-in role for a few weeks.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Tommy Kahnle is a goofball. In the absence of Brett Gardner, his presence is well needed in the Yankees clubhouse. Kahnle was beloved before his departure for his energy and antics, and it appears nothing has changed now that he’s returned this year.

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco and Steve Adams: Once upon a time, Deivi García was the most promising pitching prospect in the Yankees’ organization. But after mechanical changes that altered the shape of his best weapons, he has turned into a bad Triple-A pitcher. His fall was a sad story, and his DFA on Monday closes his book in New York on a low note.