Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

This week brought a mixed bag of emotion for Yankees fans with the trade deadline smack dab in the middle of it. That day was a major fumble on the Yankees’ part, as they couldn’t decide on buying or selling in a significant fashion either way. However, after dropping the first two games of the Rays series, they managed to avoid a sweep there and then split a major series with the Astros that looked far more competitive than any series over the past month or two (that wasn’t against the A’s or Royals).

Unfortunately, we’re left with a lot of questions still with this team and little room for definitive answers outside letting the games play out. Will Carlos Rodón and/or Luis Severino figure it out in time to impact the stretch run in a positive direction? Should the team be interested in a reunion with Luke Voit after Anthony Rizzo had to go on the IL? Could we see Everson Pereira force his way up into the big leagues this year? If you’ve got questions like this, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of August 10th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.