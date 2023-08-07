Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/7/23

Credit to the Yankees for continuing to find inventive ways to lose. On the whole, the club looked better than it has in a while in its four-game split with the Astros, but they couldn’t secure a series win thanks to leaving an army of baserunners on in the finale. If they want any hope of getting back into the race, they’re gonna need a big showing against the White Sox starting tonight.

This morning, check out both Andrew’s review of Sunday’s AL action, as well as his look ahead at the series in Chicago. We’ll also see a breakout game from Shane Spencer as part of our 1998 Yankees diary, an analysis of Gerrit Cole’s Cy Young chances from Estevão, and Madison will put out the call for this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox

Time: 8:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES, NBCSCH

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Has DJ LeMahieu turned a corner?

2. How many games out of the Wild Card do the Yankees have to fall for you to call them out of it (if you haven’t already)?