New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Carlos Rodón vs. José Urquidy

Still looking to find his best self in a Yankees uniform, Carlos Rodón will get the ball in the finale of this four-game set against the Houston Astros. The Yankees have ensured that they’ll get a series victory or a split by winning two of the first three games. Obviously with them in the heat of the Wild Card hunt and still on the outside looking in, every win counts.

This matchup will put forth a battle of two starters whose seasons have been dramatically impacted by injuries, with the pair having a combined 11 starts between them. Carlos Rodón will be making only his sixth start with the Yanks, and fourth at home, yet unable to go six full frames in any of them. His July 26th start against the Mets stands as his best yet with 5.2 innings of one-run ball, though the Rays knocked him out after four the last time out.

On the opposite side, José Urquidy will be returning to an MLB mound for the first time since the end of April. The right-hander out of Mexico has missed the majority of the season, dealing with shoulder inflammation, and he will be limited like Nestor Cortes yesterday. This Sunday affair will mark Urquidy’s seventh start. In his career, Urquidy has only one regular season start in Yankees Stadium, which came last season. He pitched masterfully, going seven innings and no-hitting New York until Giancarlo Stanton broke it up with a solo homer in the seventh.

The individual highlight goes to Jake Bauers, who’s been the most impactful Yankee bat in this series, homering in each of the last two games. Now he’ll look to add Urquidy to the list of Astros’ starters he’s gone deep off of, joining Hunter Brown and Justin Verlander. Keep an eye out for Giancarlo Stanton as well, who homered in three-straight games earlier in the week and doubled as part of a two-hit, one-walk afternoon yesterday.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: Amazon Prime Video — NYY | AT&T Sportsnet — HOU

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY)/KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3 / KLAT 1010 (HOU)

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.