Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Miscellaneous Midsummer Musings

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! Between a widely-criticized Trade Deadline, Domingo Germán going on the restricted list to get treatment for alcohol abuse, and Anthony Rizzo going on the injured list due to a concussion he suffered in May, the Yankees have been dominated by some tough news of the non-game-related variety.

While none of these understandably played a prominent role on the social media accounts of any members of the Yankees organization, this week was still very active. Let’s get started!

CC and Godzilla go golfing

Former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia was on the Alpine Country Club golf course this week, and guess who he was there with? Former Yankees left fielder/designated hitter Hideki Matsui! The former teammates — both integral parts of the 2009 championship squad as ALCS and World Series MVPs, respectively — were out golfing together.

I wonder if Godzilla would be interested in suiting up again; after all, the Yankees need a left fielder (or at least a lefty bat with pop).

Josh Donaldson opens cards

Veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson has been on the injured list for the past few weeks with a right calf strain. How has The Bringer of Rain been filling up his time on the shelf? By showing off his collection of basketball cards on Instagram, that’s how. It is a fairly nice collection — perhaps, like former Yankees pitcher Phil Hughes with baseball cards and former Giants linebacker Blake Martinez with Pokémon cards, Donaldson will turn card collecting into a post-playing career.

Clayton Beeter’s trip to Buffalo

Yankees pitching prospect Clayton Beeter had an interesting trip with the Scranton RailRiders. While the team was in Buffalo, he made the half-hour journey over to the border with Canada to see Niagara Falls.

Unfortunately, like a daredevil tackling the cliff in a barrel, Beeter’s start in Buffalo went downhill fast. In just 3.1 innings, he allowed 11 runs on 8 hits, striking out five and walking three — in a nutshell, not good. After the game, Beeter posted a picture from the game on Instagram and posted a quote from the Book of Joshua about perseverance.

Swish being a dad

We wrap up this week with former Yankees outfielder and 2009 World Series champion Nick Swisher rocking a pink backpack covered in hearts and emojis while at an airport with his two daughters.