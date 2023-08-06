Yankees prospects: DSL Yankees no-hit the Mets’ DSL Orange club

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 4-6 vs. Rochester Red Wings

SS Oswald Peraza 1-5, 2B, picked off

C Austin Wells 1-5, 2B, 2 K

LF Everson Pereira 0-3, BB, K — .932 OPS in 23 games

3B Andrés Chaparro 0-2, 2 BB

DH Franchy Cordero 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K — a perfectly Franchy evening

2B Jamie Westbrook 1-2, 2 BB, K

RF Michael Hermosillo 0-4, RBI, fielding error

1B Rodolfo Durán 1-4, 2 K

CF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, K

Mitch Spence 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 9 K — career-high in K’s for him, 17 swings and misses

Michael Gomez 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Spencer Howard 1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 2 K (loss) — sat in the mid-to-high 90s but probably not the organizational debut he wanted!

Zac Houston 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Greg Weissert 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 2-0 at Akron RubberDucks

LF Jasson Domínguez 3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K — double in the ninth broke scoreless tie; had a 134 wRC+ in the second half entering play

C Ben Rice 1-5, K

CF Elijah Dunham 0-4, K

1B Mickey Gasper 2-4

SS Jesús Bastidas 0-4, K

RF Aaron Palensky 0-4, K

DH Jeisson Rosario 0-1, 3 BB, K

2B Max Burt 1-4, K, SB

3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, BB

Matt Sauer 4.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

Taner Myatt 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Alex Mauricio 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (win)

Danny Watson 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save)

JASSON. DOMINGUEZ.



The #Yankees top prospect breaks the ice in the 9th inning with a two-run, go-ahead double for his third hit of the day pic.twitter.com/A9OOYW2saf — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) August 6, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 1-2 (10) at Wilmington Blue Rocks

CF Spencer Jones 2-5, K — two of the Renegades’ six hits

SS Alexander Vargas 0-5, K

C Rafael Flores 0-5

RF Christopher Familia 1-4, BB, K

DH Antonio Gomez 2-4, K

1B Spencer Henson 0-3, K, HBP

LF Aldenis Sanchez 0-4, 2 K, GIDP

2B Luis Santos 0-3, BB, 2 K

3B Marcos Cabrera 1-3, BB, K

Leonardo Pestana 3.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K — no-hit work for 25-year-old across 54 pitches in his High-A debut

Joel Valdez 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Mason Vinyard 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, WP

Jack Neely 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 4 K (loss) — gave up walk-off single to bring in zombie runner; Renegades allowed only 3 hits in 10 innings but lost

Leonardo Pestana has a NO HITTER through 3 innings so far! pic.twitter.com/Au84iTjtu4 — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) August 5, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 4-2 at Bradenton Marauders

2B Jared Serna 1-5, K, GIDP

C Jesus Rodriguez 1-3, BB, RBI, 2 K, passed ball

DH Omar Martinez 1-4

RF Garrett Martin 0-4, 2 K

3B Kiko Romero 1-2, 2 BB

LF Jared Wegner 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 GIDP — game-breaking two-run double in the sixth for recent ninth-round pick

SS Brenny Escanio 0-3, BB, K

CF Daury Arias 1-4, K

1B Beau Brewer 2-4

Hayden Merda 5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 8 K, HR (win) — 13 swings and misses

Alex Bustamente 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K, WP

Matt Keating 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Florida Complex League Yankees: L, 6-7 at FCL Tigers

2B Roc Riggio 1-3, BB — good video of him below

2B Dayro Perez 0-2, K

SS Keiner Delgado 2-4, 2B, BB

3B Enmanuel Tejeda 1-4, 2B, BB, K, 2 SB

1B Dylan Jasso 0-1, 4 BB, K — more like jaBBo

RF Cole Gabrielson 0-4, 3 K, HBP

CF Wilson Rodriguez 2-3, 2B, BB, 3 RBI, K

DH Josh Tiedemann 0-4, BB

PR Edward Sanchez 0-0

LF Joel Mendez 0-3, BB, K

PH Juan Sanchez 0-1

C Edinson Duran 1-4, HR, BB, 2 RBI, K — game-tying shot in the eighth

Chalniel Arias 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, HBP, WP

Anderson Munoz 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K

Yoljeldriz Diaz 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K

Pablo Mujica 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 4 K, HR, 2 WP (loss) — gave up go-ahead homer shortly after the Duran dinger

#Yankees 4th rounder, Roc Riggio, has had some trouble at the plate in the first few games, but he's very quick down the line.



I'm getting a Harrison Bader-type comp from him as far as what I'm seeing at the plate and with his plus speed.



: @ProspectsLive pic.twitter.com/WfjybopOzJ — John Brophy (@jbrophybaseball) August 5, 2023

Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 4-0 at DSL Mets Orange — combined no-hitter!

CF Brando Mayea 2-5, RBI, K, 2 SB — another multi-hit day for the top 2023 IFA signee

C Josue Gonzalez 1-4, 2B, BB

SS Santiago Gomez 0-3, BB, SB, HBP

1B Jhon Imbert 0-3, BB, 2 K, HBP

DH Edison Vivas 2-5, 2 K, SB — six steals for DSL Yanks

3B Anthony Pena 0-5, 3 K, fielding error

LF Andres Lacruz 1-2, 2B, K

LF Darwin Castillo 2-3, HR, RBI, SB — first professional homer

RF Niurby Asigen 1-4, 2 K, HBP

2B Joshua Leito 2-4, 2 RBI, K, SB

Joshua Quezada 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (win) — excellent work by the 19-year-old 2023 IFA signee out of Nicaragua

Stanly Alcantara 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Jesus Castellanos 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K — Fly ball to right sealed the no-no!

️Brando Mayea with another 2 Hits today. That’s 3 consecutive multihit games.



Over the last 7 games, he’s hitting .314!#repbx pic.twitter.com/obktDzWlKx — YankeesFarm (@YankeesFarm) August 5, 2023

Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 8-3 vs. DSL Cardinals

CF Richard Meran 0-3, BB, RBI, 2 K, CS, HBP — four plunkings for the DSL Bombers

LF Gabriel Lara 0-5, K

DH Ramiro Altagracia 1-3, 2 BB, 2 K, picked off

3B Kevin Verde 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, K, GIDP, SB, CS, HBP

SS Ovandy Frias 2-4, BB, 2 K

2B Abrahan Ramirez 1-3, 2 BB

RF David Beckles 2-2, 2B, 2 BB, 2 RBI, SB

C Luis Puello 1-1, SB, HBP, 2 passed balls

PR-C Johan Contreras 1-2, RBI, K

1B Carlos Herrera 0-2, BB, 2 K, HBP, picked off

Alejandro Gomez 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 8 K, HBP, WP, throwing error

Keninson Diaz 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K (win)

Rafelin Nivar 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K