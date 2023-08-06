Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/6/23

The Yankees actually won a second game against the Astros in this series! I know it’s a four-game set at home and Houston isn’t quite as dominant as it has been in past year, but I will take my pleasant surprises as they come — particularly with Justin Verlander in play. I don’t care how old that guy is; he is still no fun to face.

Today on the site, Peter will present the Rivalry Roundup, Estevão will discuss what Nestor Cortes did well yesterday in his return to the MLB mound, Noah will follow up on his piece from back in June about then-newcomer Jake Bauers’ early success, and John will have the Social Media Roundup. Then, we’ll see if New York can take this series with Houston!

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES, AT&T SportsNet-SW

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. On a scale of 1-5, how surprised were you that the Yankees beat Justin Verlander yesterday? (1 is not surprised, 5 is very surprised)

2. If the Mets suddenly made Pete Alonso available this winter, who is the highest-ranked prospect you’d be willing to trade for him?