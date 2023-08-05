Yankees prospects: Richard Fitts deals in Somerset shutout

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 3-5 vs. Rochester Red Wings

2B Oswald Peraza 1-4, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 CS

LF Everson Pereira 2-4, 1 R

C Austin Wells 2-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R

1B Andrés Chaparro 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K

3B Jamie Westbrook 0-4, 2 K

DH Franchy Cordero 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K

RF Michael Hermosillo 1-4

CF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, 2 K

SS Wilmer Difo 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K



Clayton Beeter 6 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 7 K, 1 HR

Jonathan Loáisiga 1 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 3 K (hold)

Zach Greene 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (blown save_

Ron Marinaccio 1 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 HR (loss) — not a great start after his demotion

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 5-0 at Akron RubberDucks

CF Jasson Domínguez 1-5, 2 K

C Ben Rice 1-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB, 1 CS

RF Elijah Dunham 0-2, 3 BB, 2 K, 1 SB

1B Josh Breaux 1-5, 1 K

LF Aaron Palensky 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB

DH Anthony Seigler 0-2, 1 RBI, 3 BB, 1 K, 1 SB

SS Jesús Bastidas 0-4, 3 K

2B Max Burt 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 K

3B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, 1 R, 1 K



Richard Fitts 7 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K (win) — 14 straight starts allowing three runs or less

Ryan Anderson 2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Yankees No. 8 prospect Richard Fitts was LIGHTS. OUT.



7️⃣ IP | 0️⃣ R | 3️⃣ H | 5️⃣ K pic.twitter.com/2tKoS5EC9d — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) August 5, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 6-3 at Wilmington Blue Rocks

3B Benjamin Cowles 2-5, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 1 K

LF Christopher Familia 2-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 K

DH Agustin Ramirez 2-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K — ninth homer in 26 games

1B Rafael Flores 1-4, 1 R

RF Anthony Garcia 1-4

SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 1 K

C Antonio Gomez 1-4, 1 K

CF Grant Richardson 0-1, 1 R, 3 BB

2B Luis Santos 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K



Drew Thorpe 5.2 IP, 3 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 10 K, 1 HR

Carlos Gomez 2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 K (win)

Luis Velasquez 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB (save)

A GO-AHEAD 2-RUN BOMB FOR AGUSTIN RAMIREZ!!! pic.twitter.com/7hbivzOYrf — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) August 5, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 3-6 at Bradenton Marauders

2B Jared Serna 1-5 — no heroics on this night, sadly

LF Jesus Rodriguez 0-5, 2 K

C Omar Martinez 1-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K

DH Anthony Hall 0-3, 1 BB

CF Coby Morales 0-3, 1 BB, 3 K

RF Jared Wegner 1-4, 1 R, 2 K

1B Josh Moylan 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB

SS Brenny Escanio 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB

3B Beau Brewer 3-4, 1 RBI, throwing error



Kris Bow 3.1 IP, 4 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 3 K (loss)

Ocean Gabonia 2 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Cole Ayers 2.2 IP, 1 H, 4 K

Florida Complex League Yankees: L, 6-7 (7) and L, 1-2 (8) at FCL Blue Jays

Game 1:

2B Roc Riggio 0-4, 1 K, fielding error

SS Hans Montero 1-4, 1 R, 1 K, fielding and throwing error

CF Cole Gabrielson 1-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 2 R

3B Dylan Jasso 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

DH Juan Sanchez 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

LF Joel Mendez 1-4, 2 K, throwing error

C Manuel Palencia 4-4, 1 RBI

RF Dayro Perez 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K

1B Enger Castellano 2-4, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB



Henry Lalane 3 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 8 K

Eric Reyzelman 1.2 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 1 K, 1 HR

Nolberto Henriquez 1.1 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K (blown save) — main victim of the sloppy defense

Luis Arejula 0.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K (loss)

Game 2:

SS Keiner Delgado 0-4, throwing error

3B Enmanuel Tejeda 2-3, 1 BB, 1 K

2B Hans Montero 1-4, 1 K

DH Juan Sanchez 0-4, 1 K

LF Joel Mendez 2-4, 1 R, 1 K

CF Wilson Rodriguez 2-3, 1 BB, 1 K

C Edinson Duran 1-4

1B Kelvin Espino 0-2, 1 K

PH-1B Dylan Jasso 0-1, 1 BB

RF Mauro Bonifacio 0-2, 1 K

PH-RF Cole Gabrielson 0-0, 1 RBI, 1 BB



Edwar Polimir 4 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 4 K

Miguel Pozo 1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 BB, 3 K

Steven Fulgencio 1 IP, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K (blown save)

Donys Garcia 0.2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K (loss) — also has a complaint for the defense

Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 1-0 (5) vs. DSL Rangers Blue

CF Jose Castro 0-2, 2 K

DH Luis Suarez 0-2, 1 K

C Edison Vivas 1-2

LF Luis Ogando 1-2, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K

SS Anthony Pena 0-1, 1 RBI, fielding error

2B Luis Escudero 0-1

1B Gabriel Bersing 0-1, 1 K

3B Andry Javier 0-1

RF Javier Leito 0-0, 1 BB, 1 CS



Sabier Marte 5 IP, 0 R, 5 H, 6 K (win)

Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 0-1 (5) at DSL Rangers Red

DH Gabriel Terrero 0-2, 1 K

CF Gabriel Lara 1-2, 1 K, 1 CS

LF Ramiro Altagracia 1-1, 1 2B, 1 BB

2B Johan Contreras 0-2, 2 K

2B Abrahan Ramirez 0-1, 1 BB

3B Geyber Blanco 1-2

SS Rafael Martinez 0-2, 1 K

RF Luis Puello 0-2, 1 K

1B Johan Ferreira 1-2, 1 K



Mariano Salomon 5 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 3 K, 1 HR (loss)