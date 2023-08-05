Yankees prospects: Richard Fitts deals in Somerset shutout

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 3-5 vs. Rochester Red Wings
2B Oswald Peraza 1-4, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 CS
LF Everson Pereira 2-4, 1 R
C Austin Wells 2-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R
1B Andrés Chaparro 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K
3B Jamie Westbrook 0-4, 2 K
DH Franchy Cordero 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K
RF Michael Hermosillo 1-4
CF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, 2 K
SS Wilmer Difo 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Clayton Beeter 6 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 7 K, 1 HR
Jonathan Loáisiga 1 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 3 K (hold)
Zach Greene 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (blown save_
Ron Marinaccio 1 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 HR (loss) — not a great start after his demotion
All over it, Austin. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/95ESdUcrcp— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) August 5, 2023
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 5-0 at Akron RubberDucks
CF Jasson Domínguez 1-5, 2 K
C Ben Rice 1-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB, 1 CS
RF Elijah Dunham 0-2, 3 BB, 2 K, 1 SB
1B Josh Breaux 1-5, 1 K
LF Aaron Palensky 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB
DH Anthony Seigler 0-2, 1 RBI, 3 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
SS Jesús Bastidas 0-4, 3 K
2B Max Burt 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 K
3B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, 1 R, 1 K
Richard Fitts 7 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K (win) — 14 straight starts allowing three runs or less
Ryan Anderson 2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Yankees No. 8 prospect Richard Fitts was LIGHTS. OUT.— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) August 5, 2023
7️⃣ IP | 0️⃣ R | 3️⃣ H | 5️⃣ K pic.twitter.com/2tKoS5EC9d
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 6-3 at Wilmington Blue Rocks
3B Benjamin Cowles 2-5, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 1 K
LF Christopher Familia 2-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 K
DH Agustin Ramirez 2-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K — ninth homer in 26 games
1B Rafael Flores 1-4, 1 R
RF Anthony Garcia 1-4
SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 1 K
C Antonio Gomez 1-4, 1 K
CF Grant Richardson 0-1, 1 R, 3 BB
2B Luis Santos 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Drew Thorpe 5.2 IP, 3 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 10 K, 1 HR
Carlos Gomez 2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 K (win)
Luis Velasquez 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB (save)
A GO-AHEAD 2-RUN BOMB FOR AGUSTIN RAMIREZ!!! pic.twitter.com/7hbivzOYrf— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) August 5, 2023
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 3-6 at Bradenton Marauders
2B Jared Serna 1-5 — no heroics on this night, sadly
LF Jesus Rodriguez 0-5, 2 K
C Omar Martinez 1-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K
DH Anthony Hall 0-3, 1 BB
CF Coby Morales 0-3, 1 BB, 3 K
RF Jared Wegner 1-4, 1 R, 2 K
1B Josh Moylan 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB
SS Brenny Escanio 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB
3B Beau Brewer 3-4, 1 RBI, throwing error
Kris Bow 3.1 IP, 4 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 3 K (loss)
Ocean Gabonia 2 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K
Cole Ayers 2.2 IP, 1 H, 4 K
Florida Complex League Yankees: L, 6-7 (7) and L, 1-2 (8) at FCL Blue Jays
Game 1:
2B Roc Riggio 0-4, 1 K, fielding error
SS Hans Montero 1-4, 1 R, 1 K, fielding and throwing error
CF Cole Gabrielson 1-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 2 R
3B Dylan Jasso 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
DH Juan Sanchez 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
LF Joel Mendez 1-4, 2 K, throwing error
C Manuel Palencia 4-4, 1 RBI
RF Dayro Perez 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
1B Enger Castellano 2-4, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB
Henry Lalane 3 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 8 K
Eric Reyzelman 1.2 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 1 K, 1 HR
Nolberto Henriquez 1.1 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K (blown save) — main victim of the sloppy defense
Luis Arejula 0.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K (loss)
Game 2:
SS Keiner Delgado 0-4, throwing error
3B Enmanuel Tejeda 2-3, 1 BB, 1 K
2B Hans Montero 1-4, 1 K
DH Juan Sanchez 0-4, 1 K
LF Joel Mendez 2-4, 1 R, 1 K
CF Wilson Rodriguez 2-3, 1 BB, 1 K
C Edinson Duran 1-4
1B Kelvin Espino 0-2, 1 K
PH-1B Dylan Jasso 0-1, 1 BB
RF Mauro Bonifacio 0-2, 1 K
PH-RF Cole Gabrielson 0-0, 1 RBI, 1 BB
Edwar Polimir 4 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 4 K
Miguel Pozo 1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 BB, 3 K
Steven Fulgencio 1 IP, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K (blown save)
Donys Garcia 0.2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K (loss) — also has a complaint for the defense
Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 1-0 (5) vs. DSL Rangers Blue
CF Jose Castro 0-2, 2 K
DH Luis Suarez 0-2, 1 K
C Edison Vivas 1-2
LF Luis Ogando 1-2, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K
SS Anthony Pena 0-1, 1 RBI, fielding error
2B Luis Escudero 0-1
1B Gabriel Bersing 0-1, 1 K
3B Andry Javier 0-1
RF Javier Leito 0-0, 1 BB, 1 CS
Sabier Marte 5 IP, 0 R, 5 H, 6 K (win)
Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 0-1 (5) at DSL Rangers Red
DH Gabriel Terrero 0-2, 1 K
CF Gabriel Lara 1-2, 1 K, 1 CS
LF Ramiro Altagracia 1-1, 1 2B, 1 BB
2B Johan Contreras 0-2, 2 K
2B Abrahan Ramirez 0-1, 1 BB
3B Geyber Blanco 1-2
SS Rafael Martinez 0-2, 1 K
RF Luis Puello 0-2, 1 K
1B Johan Ferreira 1-2, 1 K
Mariano Salomon 5 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 3 K, 1 HR (loss)
