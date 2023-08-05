Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/5/23

The Yankees had a nice little thing going with a win in the series finale against the Rays followed up by a win in the opener against Houston, but they ran into their usual troubles last night to even out the series. Luis Severino once against struggled out of the gate, to his frustration and ours, and a trio of solo homers from Jake Bauers, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Giancarlo Stanton couldn’t come close to closing the deficit. Now they’ll have to take another stab at overcoming Justin Verlander, who is back in an Astros uniform after the Mets season went up in smoke.

Before we get to that matchup, we’ve got plenty in store for your morning perusing. Andrew covers the Rivalry Roundup to start us off, and Malachi explores the idea of a reunion with Luke Voit. Then Matt tags in to discuss one of the rare moments the 1998 Yankees got shut down on offense, Estevão digs into Gleyber Torres’ success in cutting down on his strikeouts, and Andrés hypes up the imminent return of Jonathan Loáisiga.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, SportsNet-SW

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Have we seen the last start Luis Severino will make in pinstripes?

2. How long will Giancarlo Stanton’s recent hot streak last?